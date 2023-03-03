Applications for the ultimate dream job for Easter – a chocolate connoisseur – are now open.

You can submit your application here: https://www.sweethampercompany.co.uk/pages/chocolate-connoisseur-required

The successful applicant will receive more than £250 worth of chocolate goodies – a box featuring every single chocolate which features in the hampers, gift boxes and bouquets from across the range - as well as £200 in cash for one day’s work to sample and review the items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Gill, director of Sweet Hamper Company, said: “Is it your dream to be surrounded by Flakes, Galaxy bars, Snickers or Reeses?

"That dream could become a reality if you win our competition to become the Sweet Hamper Company’s chocolate taster.

"We’re on the hunt for someone who knows their caramel from their fudge, their desiccated coconut from their nougat, and their cacao from their Cadbury”.

When it comes to the job’s responsibilities, the successful applicant will be required to complete a chocolate-tasting scorecard – grading each of the chocolate treats – which will then need to be returned to the Sweet Hamper Company for further insight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applications are open for UK residents aged 18 and over, and the deadline for applying is March 31 – you can submit your application here: https://www.sweethampercompany.co.uk/pages/chocolate-connoisseur-required