Inflation is continuing to rise in food products 🥦

As we are currently in the midst of a cost of living crisis, we may be on the hunt for supermarkets that are more affordable when it comes to buying groceries.

According to new figures from the Office For National Statistics, food prices are rising at their fastest rate in over a year.

Economic expert, Steve McCabe explains that while shops like Poundland are low in price, they don’t sell all the products you may need for a weekly food shop unlike major UK supermarkets such as Tesco.

Steve said: “In the present climate, inflation is at 3.4%. So it’s not as high as it was a couple of years ago when it reached over 10%, but nonetheless it is going up.

“So people are having to economise, and they’re looking for bargains.”

Steve further explains that due to this, discount supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl have “done really well”, as they sell own-brand alternatives to popular products.

Senior UK Economist at Berenburg, Andrew Wishart has said that there is a stronger food price inflation forecasters expected, suggesting that grocers have enough “pricing power” to pass increased staff costs and agricultural prices on to customers.

You can watch the full Cost of Living Crisis: Which Supermarket Wins? video here.