As the back to school rush sets in, Morrisons is here to help families save time and money with its latest two for £12 on mains deal, available in all Morrisons Cafés now.

Available all day until September 29th, this deal on selected classic meals ensures customers can treat the family to a hearty, stress-free dinner without breaking the bank.

The offer covers a range of much loved dishes with vegetarian and vegan options also available ensuring there’s something for everyone. From a warming Chicken Tikka with Rice and Naan, Classic Mini Fish and Chips or an all day Vegan English Breakfast these choices are sure to satisfy.

Super savings: Morrisons introduces two for £12 on selected meals in cafes.

Customers can also take advantage of Morrisons Kids Eat Free offer meaning a family of four can enjoy a complete meal for £12 - working out at £3 per head.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Senior Buying Manager, said: “With the new school term starting, parents are juggling busy schedules with feeding the family. We’re thrilled to introduce great deals on our classic meals to take the hassle out of cooking. We hope our two for £12 mains offer will make mealtimes easier and more affordable for families.”

Morrisons two for £12 offer accompanies a long list of always on Morrisons Café deals including their Kids Eat Free deal, Free Refillable Hot Drinks and their £4 Cake and Hot Drink Deal.

Morrisons two for £12 on mains deal is available in all Morrisons Cafés now until September 29th.

Morrisons Kids Eat Free:

Offer is available in Morrisons Cafe ì s nationwide, every day, seven days a week when you purchase an adult main meal with a value of £5. Main meals can be found on the menu under ‘The Breakfasts’, ‘The Classics’ or the ’Chippy’ - ‘Extras’ are not included.

Customers can receive one free kids meal from the kids menu that includes favourites like Chicken Nuggets, Chips and Beans, Bangers and Mash or Mac ‘n’ Cheese – which would usually be £3.50 each.

The offer is also available on the Kids Pick n Mix meal deal from the fridge

Children must be under the age of 16 and with an adult at the time of purchase.

*Kids Eat Free offer excludes adult drinks

Full list of mains included in 2 for £12 offer

Mini Fish, Chips and Peas

Full English Breakfast

Full Veggie Breakfast

Full Vegan Breakfast

Full Scottish Breakfast

Scottish Veggie Breakfast

Scottish Vegan Breakfast

Chicken Tikka, Rice and Naan

Egg, Sausage, Chips and Beans

Meat Free Sausage, Egg, Chips and Beans

Full list of always on deals in Morrisons Cafés

- Free refills on hot drinks

- Breakfast Sandwich & Hot Drink £4.25

- Sandwich Meal Deal £6 (includes any sandwich, sub, toastie or panini, any cake or teacake and any hot / cold drink)

- Kids Sandwich Deal £3.75 (Includes any kids sandwich, any kids snack, and any kids drink)

- Cake and Hot Drink £4

- Kids Eat Free