It’s already Sunderland’s top rated-restaurant - now Babaji has scooped a national title.

Babaji opened in Mary Street in the city centre last year after a major transformation of the former Royale Thai restaurant and it soon became the top-rated restaurant in the city on Trip Advisor, a title it’s held for some time.

The team from Babaji collecting their award at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2024

Now, the team has brought home a national award after being named as Newcomer Asian Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant Awards 2024.

Staff collected the award at a ceremony held in Manchester on Tuesday night, August 27.

Sunderland did well at the awards, which recognises the cream of the country’s Asian restaurants, with My Delhi in Borough Road holding onto the title of Best Street Food Restaurant.

Babaji owner Shah Lalon Amin said: “In a room filled with esteemed restaurants and operators, we were over the moon to receive this incredible honour. It’s a moment we will cherish forever.

Babaji opened in Mary Street last year

“First and foremost, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our phenomenal team. From our talented chefs who create culinary masterpieces to our dedicated front-of-house staff, this award is a true testament to your hard work and passion. Thank you for being an integral part of our journey.

“A massive thank you to our fabulous customers! It’s been our pleasure to host you, and your votes and glowing reviews have played a vital role in helping us achieve this crown. We are immensely grateful for your unwavering support and loyalty.

“We also want to express our gratitude to Sunderland City for warmly welcoming us into this beautiful community, which we are proud to call home. We love being a part of this vibrant city and are thrilled to have raised the flag for Sunderland at the awards.”

My Delhi also won at the awards

As well as the award for its Sunderland branch, My Delhi was named Restaurant of the Year for the North East at the ceremony for its original Newcastle branch.

Posting on their social media pages, the team at My Delhi said: “We’re beyond thrilled with these awards. They truly reflect the dedication of our teams, who work so hard to deliver incredible food and top-notch service to everyone who visits us.

“This wouldn’t be possible without them, and it’s also a huge thank you to all of you, our amazing customers.”