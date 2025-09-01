Sunderland's new Rio Steakhouse on the menu for city's Restaurant Week

The chance to dine out at the city’s newest restaurant, Rio Brazilian Steakhouse, as well as tantalising your taste buds at some of Sunderland’s most popular eateries are all on the menu ahead of the start of Restaurant Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dedicated week of discounted dining will commence on Saturday September 6 and culminate on Sunday September 14 with the opportunity to dine at the city’s new Rio Brazilian Steakhouse on its official opening day.

You can tantalise your taste buds at the city's new Rio Steakhouse. | Sorted PR

The new restaurant at Low Row has signed up to take part in Sunderland Restaurant Week and will now have a range of special deals available on the final day of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also now taking part for the first time is Wildfire Pizza, based at Deptford, which has a delicious homemade pizzas and a small plates menu.

The latest additions join a huge list of city centre and seafront venues which are taking part in the week, organised by Sunderland’s Business Improvement Districts (BIDs).

Sunderland's new Rio Steakhouse has signed up for the city's Restaurant Week. | RIO

This includes 1852 Café and Bistro at the Roker Hotel, outlets at STACK Seaburn, NORTH, Goa, The Grand Hotel, Blacks Corner Tram Shelter, and Six Pier Point on the seafront.

Across the city centre, favourites including Angelo’s, Asiana, Babaji, ENFES, Mexico 70, Koji, Nobody, The Botanist, Keel Tavern, My Delhi, Port of Call, Rumour Has It, 21 Social and The 3 Stories are also taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vito’s Osteria, Deep North, and I Scream for Pizza at the Sheepfolds Stables, will also be running deals throughout the week.

Wildfire Pizza has also signed up to Restaurant Week. | Sorted PR

This year’s (2025) event also features the opportunity to try out the food of Michelin-starred chef Tommy Banks as part of his collaboration with SAFC, with a one-day event being held on Saturday September 6 at the Stadium of Light.

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs, said “this is one of the strongest line-ups to date”.

She added: “This is the first restaurant week since the Seafront BID was officially launched which has ensured that we have a really strong offer right across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hospitality generally is growing massively and the number of participants in Sunderland Restaurant Week reflects that.

“There is an absolutely huge selection of places to choose from and we hope people will take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

The event is also being supported by Nexus whose Metro trains serve the city and link it to other parts of Tyne and Wear.

Sarah McCourt, Head of Communications and Marketing at Nexus said: "Sunderland’s food scene is thriving — and there’s never been a better time to explore it. With fast, frequent, and convenient services, Tyne and Wear Metro is the ticket to discovering the amazing restaurants across the city and we're proud to once again support this great initiative."

You can find out more and sign up for Restaurant Week vouchers via the Sunderland BIDs’ website.