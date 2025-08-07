A slice of Detroit opens in Sunniside this weekend.

The brainchild of city businessman Dan Shannon, who built up a loyal following with his deep base Detroit pizzas in lockdown, Midnight Pizza Crü opens in its first standalone restaurant from Friday, August 8.

The restaurant is at the back of Bridge Hotel Vaults | Sunderland Echo

Specialising in Detroit pizzas as well as Sicilian-style squares, with a variety of toppings, the restaurant has seen a transformation of space at the back of the revived Bridge Hotel Vaults on the corner of Sunderland Street and High Street West.

While it complements the pub, with patrons able to walk between the two, it also has its own entrance and aesthetic inspired by Parisian bistros and 1970s New York-style diners, as well as original Victorian features including the tiled flooring.

Dan has been serving squares and pies over the past couple of weeks to be enjoyed in the pub or for take-away as a soft opening, but this weekend will see the opening of the sit-in restaurant.

The restaurant launches officially with an opening party from 7pm on Friday, August 8 and all are invited.

The restaurant is inspired by Parisian-style bistros and retro New York diners | Sunderland Echo

You can tuck into a selection of Detroit-style pizza pies and Sicilian-style squares as well as slushie cocktails from Mean Eyed Cat in Newcastle, natural wines from House in Heaton and a DJ set.

It will be casual-style service for now while the restaurant finds its feet, but is a chance to sample some of the menu options they’ll be introducing.

MPC will be open weekends after that, but keep your eye out on the restaurant’s social platforms for the exact times.

A wider menu will also be introduced moving forward, including sides, pastas and more.