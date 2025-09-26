Sunderland's most-visited spots for Restaurant Week

Thousands of you took advantage of the chance to dine out at a discounted price, but who were your favourites?
Here’s the most popular restaurants in the city, according to Restaurant Week voucher downloads.
1. Rumour Has It, Green Terrace
Rumour Has It has built a firm following in Green Terrace and it takes the top spot for the most downloaded vouchers for the latest Restaurant Week. They specialise in British food in stylish surroundings, like afternoon teas, Sunday roasts, grill dishes and more. | Sunderland Echo
2. Signatures, Silksworth
A previous winner of our Sunderland Echo Best Italian Restaurant award, Signatures in Wynyard Street, Silksworth is one of the city's most popular neighbourhood restaurants. They have some great deals year round, including a lunchtime special for £6.50. | Signatures
3. Asiana, Echo 24 building
With one of the best views in the city and a fusion menu of Asian dishes, Asiana takes the number 3 spot. Visit for some of the best curries around. | Sunderland Echo
4. Koji, corner of Church Lane
A sister restaurant to Mexico 70, Koji is also super close to the Empire and is a cracking spot for ramen, noodles, bao buns and fried chicken. | Sunderland Echo