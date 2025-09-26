Sunderland's most-visited spots for Restaurant Week

From brand new additions to old favourites, more than 50 venues across the city took part in the latest Sunderland Restaurant Week.

Thousands of you took advantage of the chance to dine out at a discounted price, but who were your favourites?

Here’s the most popular restaurants in the city, according to Restaurant Week voucher downloads.

Rumour Has It has built a firm following in Green Terrace and it takes the top spot for the most downloaded vouchers for the latest Restaurant Week. They specialise in British food in stylish surroundings, like afternoon teas, Sunday roasts, grill dishes and more.

A previous winner of our Sunderland Echo Best Italian Restaurant award, Signatures in Wynyard Street, Silksworth is one of the city's most popular neighbourhood restaurants. They have some great deals year round, including a lunchtime special for £6.50.

With one of the best views in the city and a fusion menu of Asian dishes, Asiana takes the number 3 spot. Visit for some of the best curries around.

A sister restaurant to Mexico 70, Koji is also super close to the Empire and is a cracking spot for ramen, noodles, bao buns and fried chicken.

