While there’s always a time for the fine-dining restaurant experience, sometimes there’s nothing better than some delicious pub grub.
Sunderland boasts plenty of fine pubs, with a plethora of brilliant establishments serving up delicious meals to enjoy alongside a pint or a glass of wine.
We’ve analysed TripAdvisor reviews and picked out 7 of the top-rated pubs in the city for lunch and dinner. Here are the foodie pubs that came out on top, and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. The Keel Tavern, Keel Square
The Keel Tavern in Keel Square has a 4.3* rating from 35 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We enjoyed three courses, all were delicious. We were looked after by Rubie, she made sure everything was ok for me as a wheelchair user. Highly recommended place for food and good atmosphere.” | Tripadvisor
2. Poetic License Bar, Roker
Poetic License Bar in Roker has a 3.7* rating from 467 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Called in for late afternoon dinner - they have a lovely view over the seafront. Great selection of small plates and the food was beautiful. Especially the crispy pork belly bites! Served by both Luke and Blake, who created such a welcoming environment. They were efficient and accommodating - lovely experience.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Peacock, High Street West
The Peacock on High Street West has a 4.1* rating from 87 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic pub in the centre of Sunderland. The food is absolutely fantastic and great value for money, great vegetarian and vegan options too, great selection of drinks and very reasonably priced for a city centre pub that has free live music every Saturday. Last but not least the staff are brilliant and always make you feel welcome, I can’t recommend this place enough.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Grey Horse, East Boldon
The Grey Horse in East Boldon has a 4* rating from 185 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Food was lovely and the staff were friendly and polite especially Alex will definitely recommend to friends and family, we will definitely be back.” | Tripadvisor