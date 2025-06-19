3 . The Peacock, High Street West

The Peacock on High Street West has a 4.1* rating from 87 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic pub in the centre of Sunderland. The food is absolutely fantastic and great value for money, great vegetarian and vegan options too, great selection of drinks and very reasonably priced for a city centre pub that has free live music every Saturday. Last but not least the staff are brilliant and always make you feel welcome, I can’t recommend this place enough.” | Tripadvisor