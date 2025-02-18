Sunderland Restaurant Week returns next month with discount dining deals

Sunderland Restaurant Week returns next month, plating up some discount deals for diners.

Asiana is among the restaurants taking part | Sunderland Echo

The event, which runs twice a year, is dishing up its first event of 2025 from March 15 -23, where people can tuck into £10, £15 and £20 deals as an incentive to return to an old favourite or try out somewhere new.

A whole host of city cafes and restaurants have already signed up to take part, with more being added daily.

Favourites such as Angelo’s, Asiana, My Delhi and Spent Grain are already on board, as are Rumour Has It, The Engine Room, The Botanist and ENFES.

Other city centre venues including Koji, NOBODY and Mexico 70 have also signed up to take part, as have Wendy’s Place and Esquires.

NOBODY at Ship Isis | Sunderland Echo

Sunderland’s largest food and drink hubs are supporting Restaurant Week again, with STACK Seaburn’s popular Greek outlet Acropolis along with Soju and Goji doing a range of offers.

Food outlets at the Sheepfold Stables have also got behind the week, with Vito’s Osteria, Scream for Pizza and Deep North accepting the discount vouchers.

Food businesses on the north side of the river have signed up in force including House of Zen, Marina Vista, Yard Nine, These Things Happen, Goa, The Mad Hatter, Tarantino’s and Grand Hotel.

To take advantage of the offers, people need to go to sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week and download the discount vouchers.

Mexico 70 is taking part | Sunderland Echo

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, believes the range of eateries taking part reflects Sunderland’s fast-growing food and drink scene.

“Sunderland has seen huge growth in the number of places we now have to eat and drink,” she said.

“That, coupled with the sheer variety of cuisines on offer, is undoubtedly why Sunderland Restaurant Week is so popular.

“This is a real opportunity for people to use the week to make an occasion of dining out at a price that won’t break the bank.”

Deep North at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

This time around organiser Sunderland BID has partnered with Sunderland City Council and they’re encouraging people to use the week to turn eating out into an experience – from organising an impromptu date night to cocktails with friends or even an excuse for a family trip out.

To help turn dining into an “experience” people are being encouraged to download the Sunderland City app, which is full of ideas for other activities people can do either before or after they’ve eaten.

Councillor Beth Jones, portfolio holder for Communities Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, added: "Sunderland is fortunate to have a fantastic selection of restaurants, with even more exciting new venues opening across the city, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"Restaurant Week is a brilliant opportunity to explore new dining spots, grab a great deal, and show support for our incredible local food and drink businesses."