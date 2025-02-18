Sunderland restaurants have been named amongst the best in the country to enjoy a curry.

The cream of the Indian hospitality industry gathered in Blackburn for the Nation’s Curry Awards 2025 last night, February 17.

Monie collecting the award for Yuvraaj | Submitted

And two of Sunderland’s curry houses were recognised for their quality offering.

Yuvraaj in Ashbrooke was named as the Best Fine Dining Indian Restaurant of the Year at the ceremony from a shortlist drawn up of restaurants from around the country.

It’s an extra special moment for owner Monie Hussain who opened the restaurant in Douro Terrace 10 years ago this year.

The city businessman said: “This achievement means the world to us, and it wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, passion, and hard work of our amazing team—from the kitchen to the front of house.

Yuvraaj in Ashbrooke is one of the city’s most-popular curry houses | Sunderland Echo

“A special thank you to our chef and business partner for their talent and commitment in making Yuvraaj what it is today.

“Most importantly, we want to express our deepest gratitude to our incredible customers—your continued support, love, and loyalty have been the driving force behind our success. This award is just as much yours as it is ours!

“Winning this in our 10th anniversary year makes it even more special. Here’s to many more years of excellence, delicious food, and unforgettable dining experiences!”

Meanwhile, Babaji in Mary Street, city centre, was also crowned at the awards.

They team has brought home the title of Curry Restaurant of the Year in the North.

The team from Babaji are delighted with the win | Submitted

Babaji opened in early 2023 after transforming the former Royale Thai site in Mary Street, a building also know for its time as a Royal Mail sorting office. Since then, it’s regularly been one of the city’s top-rated restaurants on Trip Advisor.

Meaning ‘dear Father’, Babaji is inspired by the Indian fathers who moved to Britain in the 1960s, pioneering the Indian food industry in the country and sparking the nation’s love of curry.

Babaji in Mary Street is regularly top rated in the city | Sunderland Echo

Sohel Khan, co-owner and manager of Babaji, said: ”This is a huge milestone in our journey, and we couldn’t have done it without our incredible team, passionate chefs, and most importantly, YOU—our amazing customers!

“Your love, support, and belief in us have made this moment possible.From winning Best Newcomer Asian Restaurant of the Year 2024 to now being recognized as the best curry restaurant in the North of England, this journey has been nothing short of amazing.

“We are so grateful to be able to share our passion for authentic Indian flavors, heartwarming hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences. This award is not just ours—it’s yours too! Thank you for being part of the Babaji family and celebrating this success with us. Here’s to many more flavorful moments ahead!”

Meanwhile, popular Forhan’s in Hylton Road made the shortlist for Outstanding Takeaway of the Year.