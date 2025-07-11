Sunderland fan podcast star calls historic Newcastle pub ‘one of the best I’ve ever been to’
Sports writer, frequent podcast guest, and radio personality Barry Glendenning is a sports reporter for The Guardian newspaper who recently found himself in the North East for colleague and Sunderland-native Jonathan Wilson’s wedding.
A well-respected journalist whose blend of sharp analysis, comedic timing, and engaging commentary has made him a fixture in UK and Irish sports media, Barry described his visit to Newcastle on a recent Football Weekly podcast, describing The Crown Posada as ‘one of the top 10 pubs I’ve ever been to’ before calling Newcastle itself as ‘a great city’.
Despite himself being a Sunderland fan, Barry said: “[Newcastle is] a lovely city, I have to say. We’re very critical of the football team [but] the city is great and The Crown Posada pub [is] fantastic.”
One of Newcastle’s oldest and most atmospheric pubs, the Crown Posada, continues to attract real ale lovers and history enthusiasts alike. Situated at 31 The Side near the Quayside, the Grade II-listed venue dates back to 1880 and is famed for its ornate Victorian interiors, stained glass windows, and wood-panelled snug.
Originally built as The Crown, the pub adopted the name Crown Posada in 1897—"posada" meaning "inn" in Spanish. Local legend claims it was once bought by a Spanish sea captain for his Geordie mistress. Inside, visitors can still spot murals of flamenco dancers hidden beneath preserved wallpaper, a nod to the pub’s unusual heritage.
The narrow, three-room layout includes a central bar with leather banquettes, a gramophone for vinyl records, and a rotating range of local cask ales from brewers such as Wylam and Almasty. It’s long been featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide and is praised for its intimate, welcoming atmosphere.
Formerly part of the Sir John Fitzgerald pub group, Crown Posada was acquired by the Ladhar Group in 2020. Despite the change in ownership, it remains a firm favourite with locals and visitors for its historic charm and top-quality beer.
