Sunderland curry house brings home national award for customer satisfaction
The curry house in Mary Street, in the city centre, has won numerous awards since taking over the old Royale Thai site in early 2023.
Its accolades include Asian Restaurant of the Year North East at the Asian Curry Awards, regarded as the Oscars of the curry world, as well as being named as Newcomer Asian Restaurant of the Year last year.
The restaurant started the year strong winning Curry Restaurant of the Year in the North - and now it’s scooped another title.
After attending a ceremony in Bradford, the team won the Customer Satisfaction Restaurant of the Year at the first British Curry Championship awards.
Since opening in the building which was once well-known as the Royal Mail sorting office, Babaji has also regularly been among the top-rated Sunderland restaurants on Trip Advisor and Google reviews.
Meaning ‘dear Father’, Babaji is inspired by the Indian fathers who moved to Britain in the 1960s, pioneering the Indian food industry in the country and sparking the nation’s love of curry.
Sohel Khan, co-owner and manager of Babaji, said: “This one means the world to us because it celebrates the love and loyalty of our customers.”
Customers took to the restaurant’s Facebook page to congratulate them on their latest award.
Izzy Stewart said: “Well done!!!! So very much deserved sohel and team!!”
Tracey Usher said: “Well deserved fantastic food brilliant service.”
Kevin Ackroyd said: “Well deserved best in town.”
