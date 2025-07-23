Sunderland Craft Beer Festival returns this weekend - here's what's in store

Sessions are nearly sold out for Sunderland Craft Beer Festival - but there’s still a chance for you to raise a glass to the city’s biggest beer event.

Such was the success of the inaugural event last year that organisers have extended the festival to three days and four sessions.

Giving people the chance to sample beers from more than 15 of the UK’s best craft breweries, the festival returns to The Parade Ground at The Fire Station across the Bank Holiday Weekend, from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

In total, there will be more than 100 beers on tap, from crisp lager and juicy pale ales to hoppy IPAs, rich stouts, sour and a selection of rare barrel-aged brews.

As well as plenty of pints, the event will feature non-alcoholic options, street food, cocktails and DJs, courtesy of Music City.

The festival is brought to the city by the team at Vaux Brewery, who this year moved to new brewery premises in Roker to meet demand for their products which are sold at bars and shops across the North East and beyond.

Kris Forster, from Vaux, said: “We were blown away by the response to last year’s Sunderland Craft Beer Festival.

“The city was buzzing all weekend — exactly the vibe we were aiming for. Thanks to the incredible support from the people of Sunderland, it’s clear the festival is here to stay.

“We welcomed some top-tier breweries last year, and they couldn’t stop talking about how amazing the crowd was — many even called it one of the best they’ve ever attended.

“This year, we’re back and going even bigger. Expect more award-winning breweries and an extra day added so no one misses out.”

The Brewery Lineup

Overtone Brewing Co

Vaux

Vault City

Northern Monk

Kirkstall Brewery

Sureshot

Thornbridge Brewery

Amity Brew Co

Full Circle Brew Co

Talking Tides Brew Co

Phantom Brewing Co

Black Lodge Brewing

Tooth & Claw

Rigg & Furrow

Bayonet Brewing

Wylam Brewery

Tickets

Sunderland Craft Beer Festival takes place at The Parade Ground at The Fire Station from Friday, August 22 to Sunday, August 24.

Across the weekend there’s four sessions:

*August 22, from 6pm

*August 23, from 12pm

*August 23, from 6pm

*August 24, from 12pm

Tickets are priced £15 and give you entry into your selected session, a SCBF '25 exclusive tasting glass and a programme.

Drinks are then purchased via a token system.

Tickets, for people aged 18 and over, are available at thefirestation.org