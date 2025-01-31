Sunderland community cafe at historic site seeks volunteers to help secure future
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While the café has overcome many challenges since the pandemic, it now faces a shortage of volunteers that threatens its ability to operate effectively.
The Bakehouse is a welcoming space enjoyed by local residents, university students and staff, and visitors to the historic St Peter’s Church, the oldest building in Sunderland.
Offering hot and cold food, coffees, teas, and a chance to connect with others, it has thrived as a hub for the community. However, without more volunteers, maintaining this vital service will become increasingly difficult.
“The Bakehouse is a labour of love,” said Cllr Joshua McKeith, Chair of Trustees.
“We’ve seen how much it means to our community, especially after the isolation of the pandemic. But right now, we need more hands to keep this special place running. Whether you’re an experienced baker, a coffee enthusiast, or just someone who wants to make a difference, we’d love to have you on board.”
Volunteers are essential to preparing food, serving customers, and managing daily tasks. By volunteering, individuals can support a vital community initiative, gain new skills, and meet people while making a meaningful impact.
The Bakehouse trustees are urging anyone with time to spare to consider joining the team. Shifts are flexible, and no experience is necessary—just a willingness to help and a heart for community service.
To learn more about volunteering at the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, please contact [email protected] - alternatively please call into the bakehouse during opening hours.
Cllr McKeith added: “Together, we can ensure the Bakehouse remains a beacon of community spirit. Your support can make all the difference.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.