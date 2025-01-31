Sunderland community cafe at historic site seeks volunteers to help secure future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, a community café in the heart of St Peter’s Ward, is reaching out for volunteer support to help secure its future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bakehouse at St Peter's | Sunderland Echo

While the café has overcome many challenges since the pandemic, it now faces a shortage of volunteers that threatens its ability to operate effectively.

The Bakehouse is a welcoming space enjoyed by local residents, university students and staff, and visitors to the historic St Peter’s Church, the oldest building in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering hot and cold food, coffees, teas, and a chance to connect with others, it has thrived as a hub for the community. However, without more volunteers, maintaining this vital service will become increasingly difficult.

“The Bakehouse is a labour of love,” said Cllr Joshua McKeith, Chair of Trustees.

“We’ve seen how much it means to our community, especially after the isolation of the pandemic. But right now, we need more hands to keep this special place running. Whether you’re an experienced baker, a coffee enthusiast, or just someone who wants to make a difference, we’d love to have you on board.”

No experience is needed to volunteer | Sunderland Echo

Volunteers are essential to preparing food, serving customers, and managing daily tasks. By volunteering, individuals can support a vital community initiative, gain new skills, and meet people while making a meaningful impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bakehouse trustees are urging anyone with time to spare to consider joining the team. Shifts are flexible, and no experience is necessary—just a willingness to help and a heart for community service.

To learn more about volunteering at the Bakehouse at St Peter’s Church, please contact [email protected] - alternatively please call into the bakehouse during opening hours.

Cllr McKeith added: “Together, we can ensure the Bakehouse remains a beacon of community spirit. Your support can make all the difference.”