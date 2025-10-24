'Come try our dishes for the last time' - Sunderland city centre restaurant announces closure

A unique city centre restaurant has announced it will be closing the doors.

Specialising in Malaysian food, Jom Makan - meaning ‘Let’s Eat’ in Malay - opened its doors earlier this year in Frederick Street.

Aimed at introducing more people in the city to the sweet and spicy vibrancy of Malaysian food, it was regarded as somewhat of a hidden gem by the people who discovered it in one of the basement units in the city centre street.

But the small team has posted that they will be closing next month.

Posting on social media, they said: “After an unforgettable journey sharing our love for Malaysian food, we’ll be closing our doors for the final time on Sunday, November 2.

“We’re still open this weekend and next! So come by for your favourite dishes and last taste of Jom Makan before we say goodbye.

“We want to thank everyone who’s shared their warmth, love and support with us in our little space. Though our time has been short, it has meant so much. We’re proud of the community that we were able to build through the restaurant and it’s one we will always cherish.”

Over this weekend, October 25 and 26, and next, November 1 and 2, Jom Makan will be open Saturday and Sunday 12pm to 9pm.

Many people took to social media to say they will miss the restaurant.

Jill Cunningham wrote: “You’ve brought us so much comfort with your beautiful food to remind us of our favourite country.”

Ian Middlemist wrote: “Really hope this is just a short term closure and you all come back stronger than ever. We have only managed to visit once, but when we did the food was amazing.”

