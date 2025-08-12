Sunderland and Seaham restaurants have been praised nationally for their top curry offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14th English Curry Awards was held last night, August 11, in Birmingham and two of our own have brought top awards home.

Sohel Khan at the awards | English Curry Awards

On a real winning streak at the minute, with a host of awards under their belt, Babaji in Mary Street, Sunderland city centre, were named Organiser’s Choice Restaurant of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Samrat in Seaham won Family Friendly Restaurant of the year.

Organised by Oceanic, the awards aim to shine the spotlight on the talents of individuals and teams working in curry restaurants and takeaways across England.

Samrat in Seaham was among the winners | Sunderland Echo

Sohel Khan from Babaji said: “We’re so grateful for all the support from our community here in Sunderland.

“This isn’t just our win — it’s Sunderland’s win. It’s for every guest who’s shared a meal, every team member who’s given their all, and every bit of spice and love that’s gone into our kitchen.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irfan Younis, Spokesperson for The 14th English Curry Awards 2025 said: “It was another memorable event that honoured the dedication and hard work of the nominees and celebrated the rich tapestry of flavours that the curry industry brings to the English culinary landscape.

“The Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry. We would like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Elsewhere in the North East, Sher Khan in Alnwick was named Curry Restaurant of the Year (North East), Sanskrit won Best of Newcastle, Ahar Restaurant (Whitley Bay) won Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year, Spice Garden (South Shields) won Curry Champions of the Year and Shah’s (Gateshead) won Recommended Restaurant of the Year.