Sunderland among the cheapest for a pint of Guinness on St Patrick's Day, research finds

Sunderland has been named as one of the cheapest places for a pint of Guinness this St. Patrick’s Day, according to new research.

The average cost of a pint of the world-famous beverage is £4.14 in the UK, with the average in Sunderland just £3.88.

Analysis by debt help provider Creditfix looked at hundreds of pubs across the UK to reveal the cheapest and most expensive places in the country for a pint of Guinness.

Picture by Jeff Spicer/PA Wire

Unsurprisingly, the most expensive place for the cold stout in the country is London, where you can expect to pay an average of £5.31 for a pint – 52% more expensive than in Swindon.

Brighton and Edinburgh followed behind with a pint costing around £4.90 and £4.87.

Residents in cities starting with the letter S appear to be getting the luckiest this Paddy’s Day – Swindon had the cheapest pints at £3.48, followed by Stoke, Swansea, Southend-on-Sea, Sunderland and Sheffield.

Cheapest pints of Guinness in the UK- average prices

Swindon - £3.48

Stoke-on-Trent - £3.70

Coventry - £3.72

Swansea - £3.74

Middlesbrough - £3.77

Rotherham - £3.85

Southend-on-Sea - £3.85

Lincoln - £3.87

Sunderland - £3.88

Sheffield - £3.89

Most expensive pints of Guinness in the UK- average prices

London - £5.31

Brighton - £4.90

Edinburgh - £4.87

Cambridge - £4.58

Portsmouth - £4.52

Oxford - £4.51

York - £4.46

Blackpool - £4.45

Glasgow - £4.40

Reading - £4.40

‘Don’t dip into overdraft for extra round’

Layla Johnson, regional manager at Creditfix, said: “It’s easy for big holidays and celebrations often associated with drinking alcohol to end up costing a lot more than anticipated – especially amidst the cost of living crisis.

“It’s no surprise that inflation has pushed up the price of Guinness, one of the most beloved pints in the world, just like it has other beverages.

“It can be all too easy to dip into your overdraft or credit card to pay for an extra round, but it’s important to budget properly for any social activities, and be mindful of how much you’re spending this St. Patrick’s Day – especially if you’re celebrating in one of the more expensive cities.”

How Credifix calculated the average prices

Creditfix looked at three pub chains in each of the biggest cities in the UK – including Wetherspoons, O’Neills, Hungry Horse and Greene King.

Using the apps of each pub chain, we discovered how much they’re currently charging for a pint of Guinness in three pubs in each city, to establish a national and regional average.