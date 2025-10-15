Two of Sunderland’s most-stylish new restaurants are in line for global design awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Canada to Cairo, The Food in Space Awards has drawn up a shortlist of food and beverage outlets from across the globe - with two Sunderland venues flying the flag for the city.

Flower Cafe has been one of the most-anticipated new openings in the city. It's transformed one of the four units beneath Holiday Inn on the High Street West side. | Sunderland Echo

Flower Cafe in High Street West has impressed so much it’s been shortlisted in three categories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new addition, which opened in July, has made the grade in the All Day category, competing against other eateries such as Gallery at The Savoy in London and Yvonne in Dubai, as well as the Colour category and Flooring & Wallcoverings category.

Over at Stack Seaburn, Seafood & Steak Co has made the shortlist in the Steakhouse & Grill category, competing against the likes of The Meat & Wine Co in Perth, Australia, and The Cut & Craft in Manchester.

Seafood & Steak Co opened at the end of last year | Sunderland Echo

Flower Cafe and Seafood & Steak Co were both designed by North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios, with designer Gerard McElvenny, from Sunderland, responsible for the aesthetic at many other city venues including Keel Tavern, Gatsby and Port of Call.

Both Sunderland venues form only a handful of British restaurants and cafes to make the shortlist in the awards - and they need YOUR vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards are judged solely on public vote which can be cast by scrolling down the page here - https://www.foodinspace.net/shortlist25/ - and liking the Flower Cafe and Seafood and Steak Co in their respective categories.

No need to enter any details, a like on the image is all that’s required.

Both city venues are doing well in their categories so far, with Flower Cafe currently flying ahead in the All Day category.