Stylish new Sunderland restaurants up for global design awards - and they need YOUR vote
From Canada to Cairo, The Food in Space Awards has drawn up a shortlist of food and beverage outlets from across the globe - with two Sunderland venues flying the flag for the city.
Flower Cafe in High Street West has impressed so much it’s been shortlisted in three categories.
The new addition, which opened in July, has made the grade in the All Day category, competing against other eateries such as Gallery at The Savoy in London and Yvonne in Dubai, as well as the Colour category and Flooring & Wallcoverings category.
Over at Stack Seaburn, Seafood & Steak Co has made the shortlist in the Steakhouse & Grill category, competing against the likes of The Meat & Wine Co in Perth, Australia, and The Cut & Craft in Manchester.
Flower Cafe and Seafood & Steak Co were both designed by North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios, with designer Gerard McElvenny, from Sunderland, responsible for the aesthetic at many other city venues including Keel Tavern, Gatsby and Port of Call.
Both Sunderland venues form only a handful of British restaurants and cafes to make the shortlist in the awards - and they need YOUR vote.
The awards are judged solely on public vote which can be cast by scrolling down the page here - https://www.foodinspace.net/shortlist25/ - and liking the Flower Cafe and Seafood and Steak Co in their respective categories.
No need to enter any details, a like on the image is all that’s required.
Both city venues are doing well in their categories so far, with Flower Cafe currently flying ahead in the All Day category.