Storm Malik: Tim Hortons in Washington closes as Storm Malik causes damage to roof of coffee shop
Tim Hortons at the Galleries, Washington has closed after suffering roof damage caused by Storm Malik as 60mph winds hit the region.
The Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has closed its Washington store at the Galleries after suffering damage to the roof caused by Storm Malik.
The decision was taken earlier today to close the coffee shop as well as the car parks to the front and rear of the unit.
The high winds have been wreaking havoc across the region, with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service dealing an ‘extremely high volume of calls’ due to Storm Malik.
While Tim Hortons will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, all other shops at the Galleries remain open as normal, with the shopping centre urging customers to take care.
A spokesperson for the Washington Galleries said: “Earlier today due to the very high winds the Tim Hortons management took the decision to close the store, with the priority of the health and safety of shoppers coming first. Car parks to the front and rear of this unit have also been closed, however all other shopping centre shops and car parks remain open.
“If you are out today or need to visit, please do take care and we advise that you contact stores in advance to check their opening times as these are subject to change. You can find contact details here: www.gallerieswashington.co.uk/shopping.”
The Tim Hortons in Washington opened in August last year and had coffee lovers queuing in for more than 12 hours on its first day.