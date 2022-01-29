The Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has closed its Washington store at the Galleries after suffering damage to the roof caused by Storm Malik.

The decision was taken earlier today to close the coffee shop as well as the car parks to the front and rear of the unit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Malik causes damage to the roof of Tim Hortons in Washington

While Tim Hortons will remain closed until it is safe to reopen, all other shops at the Galleries remain open as normal, with the shopping centre urging customers to take care.

A spokesperson for the Washington Galleries said: “Earlier today due to the very high winds the Tim Hortons management took the decision to close the store, with the priority of the health and safety of shoppers coming first. Car parks to the front and rear of this unit have also been closed, however all other shopping centre shops and car parks remain open.

“If you are out today or need to visit, please do take care and we advise that you contact stores in advance to check their opening times as these are subject to change. You can find contact details here: www.gallerieswashington.co.uk/shopping.”

Tim Hortons, Washington

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.