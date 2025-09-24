Steins, Bavarian dancers and more as Oktoberfest heads to Sunderland

Raise a stein to a big Oktoberfest event heading to Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, Sheepfolds Stables will be hosting a two-day Oktoberfest with Bavarian dancers, steins of speciality beers, German food and more.

Taking place from 6pm on Friday, October 3 and from 3pm on Saturday, October 4, the event will also include meet and greet performances, live music and games, including a stein holding competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s free to attend and no tickets are no necessary. If popular, it may become an annual event at the venue.

Rhian Storey, from the Sheepfolds Stables team, said: “This is going to be a great weekend and one where visitors will get the opportunity to taste and enjoy German food, traditional beers and soak up a very lively atmosphere.

“There’s a range of fun activities planned too from stein holding competitions to Bavarian dancers on stage, so we’d love to see people come along and get involved. No tickets are necessary.”

Rundown of what’s happening

Friday 03 October from 6pm

* 6pm onwards – quality German beers, steins, ice cold shots and fresh quality food is available throughout the evening.

*7pm-9pm – live music on stage from The Call Up

*9pm – live DJ set by Aaron Swales.

Saturday 04 October from 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

* 3pm onwards – with a dedicated ‘Bavarian character’ host, the afternoon will include dancers with meet and greet, audience participation games, competitions, live performances. German beers, steins, ice cold shots and fresh quality food is available throughout

*6pm-8pm – live music on stage from Sound Walk

*9pm – live DJ set by Aaron Swales