Many in the North East are well aware of the wonder of the mighty High Force waterfall as it thunders down the Durham Dales.

But, once the gates are closed, it takes on a whole other dimension, one that offers a window to another world.

This corner of rural County Durham is one of the few locations in the country to have Dark Sky status, meaning it’s one of the least light-polluted places in the world to marvel at the night sky.

And with this year’s launch of Stargazing Suppers at the nearby High Force Hotel you get exclusive out of hours access to this natural wonder of the world.

Timed to coincide with the lunar cycle, and thus when’s the best possibility of viewing the stars and galaxies in all their glory, the nights are running over the next six months at the hotel which forms part of the rolling acres of the Raby Estate.

Another factor is, of course, the weather which is out of all but Mother Nature’s control, but on a clear night it really does give you a chance to stargaze in style against the backdrop of High Force.

The night begins with a three-course supper at the hotel.

Menus will change but on our night included real comfort food, ideal for the Autumnal nights drawing in, with a choice of three for each course, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

My starter was a good-sized portion of smoked salmon and prawns, full of fresh flavour.

Mains was a classic British beef pie, with a light and fluffy crust, served with mash and seasonal vegetables.

For dessert, I chose the ultimate sweet classic: a moreish sticky toffee pudding with butterscotch sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Meal done, an astronomy expert delivers a talk on the night sky, constellations, their meaning, and what we’re likely to see in this corner of the globe which really gives you an insight into the unfathomable scale of the universe.

Equipped with the knowledge of the night sky, appropriate clothing, footwear and torch, the group makes its way over the road to the entrance to the waterfall.

As anyone who’s been to High Force before will know, it can be slippy underfoot and would be challenging for those with mobility issues, even more so in the dark.

Due to the time of the visit, mobility scooters are unable to be used and, for safety reasons, large bags, tripods and other bulky equipment is also not permitted on this tour.

Mother Nature was in our favour on our visit and we were met at the waterfall with a crisp, clear sky.

All lights are turned off as your eyes adjust to the night sky and after 10 / 15 minutes you can really start to make out landmarks such as the Milky Way.

With a handy laser pointer, the guide points out constellations and stars from the previous talk with a few satellites making their way over the globe on our visit.

It’s a real moment of calm and one to connect with nature as the waterfall roars in the background.

Lights are also turned on at the end of the tour for those wanting to capture the waterfall and, if your phone camera is good enough, those dark night stars which shine brightly from light years away.

:: Prices for the Stargazing Suppers are around £77 per person and can be booked at https://www.raby.co.uk/events/stargazing-supper/

The next dates in the 2024 / 2025 calendar are:

September 27, 28

October 2, 12, 25, 26

November 1, 2, 22, 23, 29, 30

December 6, 7

January 3, 4

February 14, 15, 21, 22, 28

March 1, 21, 22, 28, 29