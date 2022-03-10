March 17 marks the Feast of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, and it’s a big day of celebration in the Emerald Isle, where it is a national holiday.

Recent decades have seen the celebrations spread across the British Isles and around the world.

To help mark the occasion, the team at STACK Seaburn at Sunderland’s seafront has launched a party package deal to celebrate all things Irish from 6pm on Thursday, March 17.

STACK is gearing up to mark St Patrick's Day in style.

Organisers promise an evening of live Irish entertainment, street food and special themed bingo.

While usually offering walk-ins only, STACK is giving guests the chance to reserve tables as part of their themed night.

Guests can now book a St Patrick’s Day package for £14.95 per person – which entitles them to some of the best seats in the house, a complimentary shot of Baby Guinness (for over-18s with proof of ID, of course), food and drink voucher, plus a ticket for a themed bingo session.

Kevin Walker, entertainment director at Danieli Group, which owns STACK Seaburn, anticipates the night to be another sell-out.

ZZA Pizzeria is supplying food for the competition.

“Our regular themed evenings have been met with amazing support, and there’s no arguing that St Patrick’s Day will be another hit with customers,” he said.

“STACK has an incredible catalogue of talented artists and bands who play every day, and we’re incredibly excited to welcome authentic Irish entertainers, The Emerald Thieves and Tempered Glass, back for the evening’s festivities.

"We hope that our customers take advantage of the deal and enjoy a shamrockin’ good time.”

WIN

To celebrate the launch of St Patrick’s Day at STACK Seaburn, the team are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an evening out for up to six guests.

The prize will include a reserved table, 6x large pizzas and 3x fries provided by ZZA Pizzeria, a £100 bar tab and a complimentary shot of Baby Guinness (over 18s only)

For a chance of winning, answer this question: According to legend, which creature did St Patrick chase out of Ireland?

A) Snakes

B) Bears

C) Wolves

Email your answer, along with your name, to [email protected] by 3pm on Monday, March 14. The winner will be notified by email.

Usual JPI Media terms and conditions apply. They can be found here: https://www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/

St Patricks’ Day packages can be bought online at www.stackseaburn.com

The STACK team say the venue will be open as usual throughout the day and walk-ins are welcome.

