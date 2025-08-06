Sicilian wines, meat and cheese sharing boards, spritzes and more are on the menu at a new restaurant heading to Durham.

Veeno will open its doors at The Riverwalk, in the former Pizza Punks site, in early September, pairing Sicilian wine with sharing boards of Italian meats and cheeses and creating up to 20 new jobs.

Veeno will offer wine tasting experiences | Joshua Greenwood

The new venue will also feature Italian pizzas and pasta on the menu, which focuses on the Italian Aperitivo concept - drinking, nibbling and relaxing after work.

Durham duo Dan and Donna Lewis have purchased the franchise from business partners Nino Caruso and Rodrigue Trouillet - who operate five Veeno sites across the UK.

The new wine bar and kitchen will follow the company’s model of offering wines from Nino’s family vineyard, Caruso and Minini, based in Marsala in the west of Sicily.

Spuntini - platters of meats and cheese - will be imported from specialist artisan Italian suppliers which Veeno has built up relationships with throughout the years.

Plus, a full range of Italian cocktails and spritzes will also be available.

The restaurant is heading to The Riverwalk | Joshua Greenwood

“We can not wait to bring a slice of Sicily to Durham city,” said Dan, who has spent time with Donna in Marsala learning all the wines they will be offering.

“The wines at Veeno are a true expression of Sicilian soul - bold, elegant, and rooted in generations of craftsmanship. Every bottle tells a story of sun-drenched vineyards, family heritage, and a deep respect for the land.

“The commitment to tradition, innovation, and sustainability shines through in each vintage, capturing the unique terroir of western Sicily with authenticity and finesse,” said Dan, former clubhouse manager of Bishop Auckland Rugby Club.

In addition to showcasing wines from the historic estate, Veeno also champion wines from small-scale, independent producers across Italy.

Many of these partners share the same commitment to organic practices, low-intervention winemaking, and preserving native grape varieties.

One of the Veeno platters | Joshua Greenwood

“We fell in love with the Veeno story, the authenticity of the wines, the tradition and innovation - and we wanted to bring the joy that we experienced there to the people of Durham. You’ll not find any of the wines served here in another venue in the city,” said Donna, who also formerly managed the Clubhouse at Bishop Auckland Rugby Club.

Veeno will feature a variety of ‘Experiences’, including ‘A Trip To Sicily’ - where guests get to try five different wines from the family vineyard, a spuntini sharing platter, with guidance on which pairs best with each wine.

Plus, sweet wine and homemade Italian tiramisu - using Nino’s grandmother’s original recipe.

There’s also an Italian Afternoon Tea experience; Wine and Nibbles; Quattro Rossi and Quattro Bianchi - offering the chance to explore Italian red wines and white wines paired with meats, cheese and classic bruschetta.

Italian afternoon tea | Joshua Greenwood

“The experiences are a really fun way of exploring the wines, from vibrant fruity reds, to crisp, citrus whites and refreshing rose,” said Donna.

On the menu will also be Veeno’s Grande Boards; fresh pasta, Piattini - small Italian plates - and pizzas. Plus, a selection of Italian cocktails.

Nino, whose great-grandfather Francesco established the family’s vineyards in Sicily, founded the first Veeno in Manchester in 2013 to honour his grandfather’s dream of sharing the flavours of their estate.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Dan and Donna into the Veeno family as the new owners of Veeno Durham. Their passion for hospitality, commitment to quality, and genuine love of great wine and food perfectly reflect the values we built Veeno on.

“I have every confidence they will create something truly special in Durham - a place where people can relax, connect, and enjoy the authentic Veeno experience.”

To celebrate the opening of Veeno Durham, not only will anyone who visits the Durham venue throughout September be treated to a free glass of wine, but one lucky winner - and a guest - will be flown out to Sicily to experience the vineyard and wines.