“That’s mint that innit,” says Si King as he takes a bite out of a Müllers pink slice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Müller pink slice has an added fondant drizzle | Müllers

The TV chef was handed Sunderland’s signature snack as part of a podcast with Local Heroes, the people behind the city’s food markets in Sheepfolds and Sunniside.

Interviewed by Chris Jewitt and Dan Prince on the podcast entitled Pride, Passion and Pies, Si chats pies from his Sunderland shop PROPA, growing up in Kibblesworth and the importance of local food heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And nothing says Sunderland food more than the classic pink slice, a half cake, half biscuit, hybrid that can only be found in the city.

Si opened his pie shop PROPA! in Sheepfolds Stables last year | CREO Comms

It’s the best seller at Müllers who’ve been keeping the people of Sunderland well fed in bread and cakes since 1959, with the Swiss bakery selling hundreds a week across their stores.

Their version certainly impressed Si on the podcast who said “Oh, that’s a posh one that. That’s mint that innit.”

As well as stocking pink slices and much more at their shops in Villette Road, Sea Road and Blandford Street, Müllers provide cakes and traybakes to businesses around the city, including Fausto and Emmy’s Coffee Pod in Roker and J Brothers in Pallion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Müller, director at the third generation family bakers, said: “We can’t make pink slices quick enough, they’re by far our biggest seller.

“We’re really proud of ours and it’s great that someone like Si, who’s so well known, especially for his food, thinks so too.”

The original Müller in Villette Road. They also have shops in Sea Road and Blandford Street | Sunderland Echo

Charlie says the bakers has definitely noticed a surge in demand for pink slices in recent years.

“I remember as a kid getting them in post offices, as we actually didn’t make them back then, and I think it’s the nostalgia they hold for people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Müllers started selling pink slices six years ago, with the addition of a white fondant drizzle, and have also produced red and white variations to coincide with big SAFC and England games.

Moving forward, the bakers is also looking to offer a rainbow of different coloured pink slices.

Little is known about the exact origins of the humble pink slice, but it was said to feature in the Be-Ro cook book, first published by the North East flour company in 1923.

*You can listen to the Pride, Passion and Pies episode of the Local Heroes podcast on the usual platforms. Local Heroes has also released pink slice-themed merchandise inspired by the episode.