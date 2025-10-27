Si King creates whisky to be paired with his Sunderland pies

“Both Scotch whisky and PROPA! Pies carry a strong sense of place and purpose, so bringing the two together in support of Sunderland and Newcastle food banks has been an absolute privilege,” says Si King as he unveils his new whisky.

The Hairy Biker, who has a popular pie shop PROPA! at Sheepfolds Stables, has launched Cask & Crust, a new, limited-edition whisky bottling collaboration between cask whisky specialist, Cask Trade.

Si King has launched a new whisky collaboration | Collage

Si worked alongside the Cask Trade team to bottle his own drink, which has been expertly selected and paired with new recipes from PROPA!

The bottle profits will be donated to the Newcastle and Sunderland food banks.

Cook and broadcaster, Si said: “Whisky is such a remarkable spirit full of character, variety and tradition.

“I’ve had a lifelong love for it, so being able to hand-pick some unique drams with Cask Trade and use them in my PROPA!

“Pies has been a real joy. To then bottle those whiskies for others to enjoy has been fantastic. Both Scotch whisky and PROPA!

The team at PROPA! at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

“Pies carry a strong sense of place and purpose, so bringing the two together in support of Sunderland and Newcastle food banks has been an absolute privilege.”

The three hand-selected, single malt whiskies are: Benrinnes 2013 (11 years), Pulteney 2013 (11 years) and Ben Nevis 2010 (15 years), bottled at 46% ABV.

Si has created three new PROPA! pie recipes which are infused with the very whisky he has bottled – Steak, Whisky & Green Peppercorn Pie, Chicken, Haggis & Whisky Cured Bacon Pie and Wild Mushroom, Blue Cheese Pie, Onion & Whisky Gravy.

Director of Cask Trade and Keeper of the Quaich, Colin Hampden-White, said: “Creating a bespoke bottling is always a joy, whether for our trusted independent bottlers, for fun, or, as in this case, for charity. Working with Si on his idea of pairing drams with his PROPA! Pies was truly special.”

Colin adds: “We were able to tailor every element of the journey to honour Si’s commitment to local talent and business, such as the bottle label design. The experience was truly rewarding and I hope people take as much delight in the end-product as we did making it.”

The trio of Cask & Crust whiskies are available from https://casktrade.square.site/

The price per 50cl bottle is: Benrinnes - £49.99, Ben Nevis - £59.99 and Pulteney - £39.99.