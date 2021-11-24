Seven of Sunderland’s seaside pubs and bars to warm up in after a coastline walk

Roker and Seaburn is home to some of the best coastline in the North East, but if you need to get warmed up after a walk along the beach at this time of year, we have you covered!
These are some of the best seafront pubs in Sunderland to warm up in after a walk along the coast.
1. STACK Seaburn
This winter the Stack in Seaburn welcomes Hadrian's Tipi to the site. After a walk head into the Stack to experience some live music, open fires in the tipis, mulled wine and hot cider.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Wolsey
Heading back from Roker? Stop in at the Wolsey which overlooks the harbour for a drink and some warmth before heading home.
Photo: Google
3. Poetic License
As part of the Roker Hotel, Poetic License is more than just a pub or bar. The gin experts offer amazing cocktails and stunning food overlooking the sea.
Photo: Google
4. The Seaburn Inn
The new Seaburn Inn is another hotel which also caters for walk-in diners and drinkers. The on site pub offers the usual drinks on tap in addition to local craft options.
Photo: Frank Reid