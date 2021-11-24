As one of the first pubs if you head from the south end of Seaburn, The Promenade is perfectly placed to dip into if those coastline wind gets a little too much!

Seven of Sunderland’s seaside pubs and bars to warm up in after a coastline walk

There are few things better than wrapping up warm and ordering a drink after a winter coastline walk.

By Jason Button
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:48 pm

Roker and Seaburn is home to some of the best coastline in the North East, but if you need to get warmed up after a walk along the beach at this time of year, we have you covered!

These are some of the best seafront pubs in Sunderland to warm up in after a walk along the coast.

1. STACK Seaburn

This winter the Stack in Seaburn welcomes Hadrian's Tipi to the site. After a walk head into the Stack to experience some live music, open fires in the tipis, mulled wine and hot cider.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. The Wolsey

Heading back from Roker? Stop in at the Wolsey which overlooks the harbour for a drink and some warmth before heading home.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Poetic License

As part of the Roker Hotel, Poetic License is more than just a pub or bar. The gin experts offer amazing cocktails and stunning food overlooking the sea.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. The Seaburn Inn

The new Seaburn Inn is another hotel which also caters for walk-in diners and drinkers. The on site pub offers the usual drinks on tap in addition to local craft options.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
SunderlandSeaburnNorth East
Next Page
Page 1 of 2