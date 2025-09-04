Seaham and Durham chippy shortlisted among best in the country

A popular chippy, with branches across Durham, is hoping to batter the opposition in a national competition.

Bells are flying the flag for a good fish lot in the National Fish & Chip Awards, who have announced the shortlist for the 2026 awards.

Classic fish and chips from Bells in Seaham | Sunderland Echo

Forty takeaways across the country are going head to head in the Takeaway of the Year category, the first announced of 14 categories.

Sector specialists have shortlisted 40 businesses to take through to the next round of extensive assessments which will focus on a range of criteria including product quality, hygiene, environmental and operational sustainability, customer service, and industry knowledge.

Bells are no stranger to awards and have won many over the years across their branches in Durham City, Seaham, Framwellgate Moor and Gilesgate.

The Seaham branch, which honours the history of the town, recently made the headlines when it unveiled an evocative sculpture by Ray Lonsdale.

The new "Then Gone" sculpture art by Ray Lonsdale and son Sam Lonsdale outside Bells in Seaham | Sunderland Echo

Seven times the size of a miner, Then Gone (nicknamed George) is the latest piece in the area by talented sculptor Ray who worked with son Sam to create the show-stopping art work.

Standing tall outside the fish and chip takeaway and restaurant, the piece was commissioned by Bells owner Graham Kennedy to pay tribute to the town’s long and rich mining history and his own father, Alan Kennedy, who worked at Vane Tempest pit, and father in law, George Lloyd, who worked at Herrington Colliery.

The only other Durham chippy to make the regional shortlist in Takeaway of the Year is Grandpas Fish Bar in Lanchester, County Durham.

They’re the only North East contenders in this category of the national competition.

The National Fish & Chip Awards is regarded as the most prestigious competition of its kind in the UK.

Those in the running will face a comprehensive appraisal of their businesses to ensure industry standards remain at their highest behind the scenes right through to customer experience.

It’s free to enter, with hopefuls receiving tailored critiques which draw attention to brilliance as well as areas for improvement.

Andrew Crook, president of the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF), which runs the awards, says things are already shaping up to be a standout year for the event.

“We’ve received a wonderful collection of entries for Takeaway of the Year – it is the badge of honour that many in the industry strive for, and we are very excited to see new names on the list.

“This year we invited the public to encourage their favourite chippies to enter, and the campaign has proved successful as the judging panel can see hidden gems emerging at this early stage.”

The next stage will see the 40 being halved for the semi-finals, with the top 10 finalists being named later in the year.

The awards ceremony will take place in February in London to announce the new champion.