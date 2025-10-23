The range offers restaurant-quality food to be enjoyed at home 🍴

Sainsbury’s has unveiled its new premium range Taste the Difference Discovery

The range features steaks, ready meals, meats, cheeses and alcohol

Within the range there are deals such as a main and a side for £10

Sainsbury’s has announced the launch of a brand-new premium tier named Taste the Difference Discovery.

The new range will feature 50 curated products with a focus on restaurant-quality food, and it has been launched to celebrate 25 years of Taste the Difference.

Crafted for taste, Taste the Difference Discovery will include the likes of British Wagyu, Aberdeen Angus Steaks, Modern Classics, Modern Indian ready meals, artisanal meats and cheeses, as well as a selection of wines and spirits.

Sainsbury’s will be offering a deal within the brand-new range, which is named the Discovery Dine in Deal with Nectar Prices. The deal offers a main and a side for two people, priced at £10 for Modern Classics or £15 for Modern Indian.

According to Sainsbury’s searches for ‘premium’ have rocketed to 50%, with many people choosing to dine in at home in recent years.

James Campbell, Sainsbury’s Director of Product & Innovation, said: “Elevating every meal with delicious, quality produce and dishes at great value has been at the heart of Taste the Difference for 25 years.

“That's why our new Discovery ranges are designed to effortlessly level up at-home dining. By bringing together exceptional ingredients and expert techniques, we’ve done the hard work for our customers, making it easier than ever to gather, share, and enjoy delicious food - turning everyday occasions into something truly special.”

Here is a breakdown of the Taste the Difference Discovery range:

Mastery in Meat: The Discovery Steaks

The new steaks showcase the “highest standards of butchery”. Each Aberdeen Angus Discovery steak is hand-butchered and salt dry aged for up to 35 days, while the British Wagyu is expertly matured and hand selected. Sainsbury’s has chosen its Aberdeen Angus Sirloin (£14) and the British Wagyu Fillet Steak (£19.50) as its top picks.

Artisanal Deli and Cheese

The artisanal deli and cheese range features the likes of Cuor di Prosciutto (£7), Taste of Italy Salami Trio (£12), British Gorwydd Caerphilly (£5.50), Pitchfork Cheddar (£5), Swiss Alpine Wilder Engel (£5.50).

Modern Ready Meals

The range features a selection of ready meals, with two collections available; Modern Classics and Modern Indian. Meals include; Chicken Biryani (£10), Achari Beef Short Ribs (£12), Chilli Cheese Masala Fries (£4.50), Beef Shin Cottage Pie (£9.25), Ham Hock Rarebit Crumpets (£9.25), Truffle Dauphinoise (£4), and Hot Maple Carrots (£4).

Wines & Spirits

A wide selection of wines and spirits sourced from around the globe are included in the Taste the Difference Discovery range. Alcohol selections include Discovery XO Fine Champagne Cognac (£38.50), VSOP Pays d’Auge Calvado (£26). Terrasses du Larzac (£14), and Blanc de Blancs (£12),

The full range of Taste the Difference Discovery products are currently available in-store and online, with continental meats joining from December.

Sainsbury’s won Grocer of the Year in 2024, you can read more about its win here.