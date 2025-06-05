Roker Hotel's new Cafe 1842 bistro launches new menu - here's what to expect

Roker Hotel recently launched its new 1842 cafe and bistro and they’re plating up a new menu to help stamp it on the foodie map.

1842 is named after the year the hotel, then known as The Roker Baths Hotel, was built, so named because the owner pumped sea water into the the building to provide hot and cold showers and steam vapour baths for guests.

The new look bistro is part of a wave of improvements at the historic site after the hotel was taken over by businessman Raman Sanghera, through his Seaton Hospitality firm, in late 2023.

Works completed so far include the opening of a new £500,000 grand ballroom as well as a new look on the exterior of the 43-bed hotel.

Now, a new three-course menu has been launched at 1842, which has seen a refurb and rebrand of the former Let There Be Crumbs area of the hotel.

Other recent investments in Roker include the launch this month of The Beach House at One Roker Terrace, a new occasion house that can be hired by the room or the whole house.

Meanwhile, work is forging ahead on the transformation of the old shelter in Marine Walk into bar and cafe, Elephant Rock, which is set to open soon.

This year also saw the launch of Seafront BID following a vote by local businesses held in March (90.9% in favour) which gave Seafront BID a first term mandate until March 2029.

The new BID runs alongside and by Sunderland Business Improvement District and covers everything from improving the look of the area to attracting more visitors from outside Sunderland.

A look a the menu

Starters include smoked salmon with fennel and cucumber salad, capers and toasted sourdough, soup with warmed artisan bread and wild mushrooms and blue cheese on toast.

There is also the option of roast tomato arancini, stuffed with mozzarella and served with tomato relish and roast pork belly, with Korean barbecue sauce, sesame and spring onion.

Baked cod with spinach, new potatoes and a white wine and prawn sauce heads up the choice of main dishes, followed by chicken supreme with creamed potatoes and seasonal greens in a wild mushroom, onion and pancetta sauce.

Customers can also choose a trio of sausages with roasted onion gravy, mashed potato and seasonal greens or a vegetarian and gluten free risotto with red peppers, sundried tomato, courgette and feta cheese.

For meat lovers, a 10oz ribeye steak served with roasted tomato, mushrooms and hand cut chips is also available for a £5 surcharge.

Side dishes priced from £4 are also available and include seasonal mixed veg, hand cut chips, new or mashed potatoes and mixed salad.

Diners can then bring their meal to a close with a choice of desserts such as chocolate fondant with raspberry compôte and vanilla ice cream, Roker Mess –mixed fruits layered with meringue and whipped cream – treacle tart, sundae of the day and summer fruit jelly with crème anglaise.

The evening menu at 1842 is available from Monday to Saturday from 6pm until 9pm and priced at £18 for one course, £24 for two and £30 for three.