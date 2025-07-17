RIO Sunderland: Job vacancies as work forges ahead on new site

Fancy working at Sunderland’s most-anticipated new restaurant?

In 2022 it was revealed that North East-based hospitality chain, Tomahawk, which also owns Tomahawk Steakhouse, would be bringing a RIO to Wearside.

Work is forging ahead inside the site in Low Row | Sunderland Echo

And finally work is well underway on transforming the former Halo bar in Low Row into the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse with a £450,000 fit out.

Recruitment is also underway ahead of the opening, with the exact opening date due to be announced soon.

The hospitality firm is recruiting for all positions for its first Sunderland site including front of house, floor supervisors, bar managers and more.

Anyone interested in applying is asked to email a CV to [email protected]

Sunderland is eager to get a bite out of the popular chain, which is one of the top-rated restaurants at its original site in Jesmond.

RIO offers unlimited cuts of meat | Sunderland Echo

Since then, the brand has expanded around the country, with branches at locations including Middlesbrough, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Edinburgh, York, Warrington and Chester.

The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red.

There’s also an unlimited salad bar to accompany the meats.

This month, the city centre also welcomed Flower Cafe in High Street West with the neighbouring unit beneath Holiday Inn also due to open as The Muddler this summer.