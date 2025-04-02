Restaurant Week ploughs almost £500,000 into Sunderland's economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s economy has been boosted by almost £500,000 by people dining out during Sunderland Restaurant Week, say organisers.

The popular twice-yearly event has just finished its most recent run, with more than 16,500 visitors tucking into the special deals available across the city centre and beyond.

More than 50 bars, cafes and restaurants took part in the event, organised by Sunderland BID, which is aimed at driving footfall to the city’s hospitality venues and showcasing some of the new openings.

Diners could tuck into £10, £15 and £20 deals as an incentive to return to an old favourite or try out somewhere new.

The most popular restaurant, according to voucher downloads, was The Botanist in Keel Square, followed by Rumour Has It in Green Terrace.

Other city restaurants making it on to the top ten list include Babaji, Asiana and Mumbai Silk, with The Scullery, Tarantinos Steak Seafood Restaurant, Signatures Italian, House of Zen and Goa also proving a great draw.

“Restaurant week here for us was a huge success, we seen a fair uplift in reservations and also an increased flow of walk-ins too,” said Nathan Ramsay from The Botanist.

“Running a £20 two course menu was definitely the right choice for us. It allowed new and existing guests to visit our restaurant with the option of either ordering their favourite dishes or venturing out and trying something a bit different to the norm.

“Being part of Sunderland Restaurant Week is always something we sign up to as it helps to expand our customer base, along with being able to showcase the wonderful food we have to offer at great value.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said that the popularity of Sunderland Restaurant Week continues to grow.

“Sunderland is really building a reputation as a food destination, thanks to the growth of restaurants in the city but also through events such as The Food and Drink Festival, our monthly Sunniside food markets and of course Sunderland Restaurant Week,” she said.

“This week is so popular and provides a huge boost to the city’s food and drink outlets, not just for the duration of the event, but throughout the year.”

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said it was “fantastic to see another successful Restaurant Week, with so many Sunderland businesses taking part.”

“Our city is home to an incredible array of restaurants and cafés that our residents take great pride in,” she said.

“Supporting local businesses is essential, and Restaurant Week provides a perfect opportunity for people to discover new venues while enjoying special offers.

“I hope this event continues to be part of Sunderland’s calendar for years to come.”