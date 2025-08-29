As well as the obvious chains, there’s also some great independents in the city to visit, some of whom also offer the seasonal favourite, such as Grinder in New Durham Road, as well as a host of other coffee varieties.
With autumn round the corner, we’ve rounded up 23 great independent city centre coffee shops perfect for cosy season.
1. Grinder, New Durham Road
A stone's throw from the city centre, Grinder relocated to larger premises in New Durham Road last year. It offers one of the best cuppas in the city, with tray bakes, sandwiches and stuffed croissants also available. And look out for their pumpkin spiced lattes! | Sunderland Echo
2. Sonny's at Pop Recs
For one of the best brews in the city - and a great atmosphere to boot - head to Sonny's at Pop Recs at the bottom end of High Street West. Named after late co-founder Dave Harper's son, Sonny's offers great menu options such as Turkish eggs and sandwiches on homemade foccacia and some inventive vegan choices. It's open Monday to Saturday 9am to 3pm. | Sunderland Echo
3. The Sofia, Mackie's Corner
One of the city's newer coffee hot spots is The Sofia, which has proved a great addition to Mackie's Corner. As well a great quality coffee, it has one of the best brunch menus in the city and an excellent wine list. It's open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 3pm. | Sunderland Echo
4. Otto, Stockton Road
Another city centre gem is Otto on Stockton Road. Expect a great coffee and playlist at this super relaxed coffee shop that's perfect for whiling away a couple of hours. | Sunderland Echo