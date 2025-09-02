A new food outlet which specialises in pretzel themed food is due to open at The Bridges this Saturday (September 6).

Pretzel company Auntie Anne’s is set to open its 45th store and shoppers will be able to enjoy a range of tasty treats including baked pretzels and pretzel dogs – an original take on a sausage roll with a pretzel rather than pastry covering.

Auntie Anne’s is set to open a new store in the Bridges. | Derbion | Auntie Anne’s

The company’s menu also includes pretzel buckets and nuggets with a range of dips and soft drinks.

To mark the Auntie Anne’s Bridges launch there will be a free pretzel giveaway between 11am and midday as well as a giant pretzel pulling ceremony.

Auntie Anne’s UK and Ireland’s Managing Director Max Burton, said the company was delighted to be coming to Sunderland.

He added: "We’re so proud to be opening our 45th store at the Bridges Shopping Centre.

“Our growth is on track, and it’s fantastic to be sharing Auntie Anne’s pretzels with even more people as we work towards our ambitious goals for 2025 and beyond."

The pretzels are mixed, twisted and baked freshly each day in front of shoppers and Karen Eve, centre director at the Bridges, believes Auntie Anne’s will be a welcome addition.

She said: “A pretzel outlet is something completely new for Sunderland but we are sure they will be an absolute hit.

“We’re delighted that Auntie Anne’s have decided to open at the Bridges and we can’t wait for people to try them.”

Auntie Anne’s began 30 years ago in Pennsylvania, USA in a farmer’s market and now in an international brand, with 2000 locations across 26 countries.