A popular Durham takeaway, Grandpa’s Fish Bar, has been named a finalist in a national competition celebrating excellence in the fish and chip trade.

The fish and chip shop has reached the final stage of Middleton Foods’ The Peter Hill Award, an annual event launched in memory of the company’s late CEO, Peter Hill.

Announcing the finalists for 2025, Ryan Baker, Sales Manager at Middleton Foods, said: “Huge congratulations to Grandpa’s Fish Bar. We launched the award in memory of our great friend and CEO, Peter Hill, and - following its tremendous success over recent years - we decided to bring it back once again this year with a whopping £10,000 worth of prizes up for grabs.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved with the award, from judges to those who took the time to enter. We have received a fantastic number of entries and are delighted to continue recognising more newcomers to the fish and chip industry whilst encouraging new talent, promoting quality and excellence, and giving something back to the trade we love so much.”

Grandpa’s Fish Bar directors Rich and Aidan Weatherburn said they were delighted by the recognition. Rich said: “We’re so excited to be getting industry recognition for all our hard work as a finalist in this competition. It would mean the world to us to go all the way so fingers crossed!”

Aidan added: “From the moment we got the keys to our new shop we have worked really hard to build something that didn’t feel like ‘just another chippy’. We have been supported so enthusiastically by our team and, even more importantly, our customers. We’re so grateful for the recognition and are hoping we can go all the way!”

The overall winner and runners-up will be announced by the end of October after the next round of judging, which includes industry figures Calum Richardson, Fred Capel, and Nigel Hodgson, as well as a personal visit from Nikki Williams, Field Sales Manager at KFE.

The winner will receive prizes including £1,000 worth of Middleton Foods stock, a bespoke batter mix design, training and memberships, and tickets to the 2026 Fish & Chip Shop of the Year Awards. Four runners-up will also receive £300 of stock and training at the KFE School of Frying Excellence.