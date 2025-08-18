Popular North East cocktail bar brings back its popular ‘Twist of Fate’ machine

The ‘Twist of Fate’ machine has returned to Mother Mercy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North East’s most unpredictable cocktail experience has returned to Mother Mercy and if you’re a margarita fan, then it will be perfect for you.

Twist of Fate 3.0, ‘Margarita Madness’ has arrived at Mother Mercy Cloth Market, in Newcastle city centre, to offer customers a chance to try a line-up of tequila-fuelled creations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For £11 a spin, cocktail lovers can drop a coin into the Twist of Fate machine to release capsule - with their fate lying inside it.

Each capsule contains one of six limited edition margarita cocktails that have been expertly crafted by the Mother Mercy team.

Twist of Fate has returned to Mother Mercy Cloth Market, in Newcastle city centre. | Other 3rd Party

From the fresh and zesty punch of ‘Maid in Mexico’ to the sweet heat of the ‘Mexican Standoff’, there will be something for everyone inside the Twist of Fate machine.

The full Margarita Madness list includes:

Maid in mexico"> Mexico - Tequila, cucumber, mint, lime, absinthe.

mexico"> - Tequila, cucumber, mint, lime, absinthe. El Diablo Fix – Tequila, spicy ginger, fresh lime, blackcurrant liqueur.

– Tequila, spicy ginger, fresh lime, blackcurrant liqueur. Mexican Standoff – Spicy tequila, pineapple, passionfruit, Aperol, chilli salt.

– Spicy tequila, pineapple, passionfruit, Aperol, chilli salt. Electric Chihuahua – Tequila, raspberry, almond, lemon, lime, electric raspberry powder.

– Tequila, raspberry, almond, lemon, lime, electric raspberry powder. Two Step – Tequila, fresh strawberries, lillet blanc aperitif wine, lemon, sugar.

– Tequila, fresh strawberries, lillet blanc aperitif wine, lemon, sugar. Dantes Margarita – Tequila, lime, agave, mango, orange, red wine float.

Customers can let fate choose one of six limited edition cocktails for them to drink. | Other 3rd Party

As well as the limited edition cocktails, hidden within the machine are some capsules that contain a surprise free drink, which is redeemable instantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limited spins are available each night so those who want to give it a try will have to arrive early in order to not miss out.

Neil Donachie, co-founder of Mother Mercy, said: “We’re so excited to bring the Twist of Fate machine back to Mother Mercy Cloth Market. It’s always been one of our most popular experiences and a firm favourite with visitors.

“This time, our talented mixologists have crafted a full lineup of limited-edition margaritas, with something on there to excite everyone.

There are six limited edition margaritas inside the machine, with the chance to also win surprise free drinks. | Other 3rd Party

“No stranger to a great margarita, our Hot Honey Margarita is our top-seller and a testament to our team’s mixology skills, so it made perfect sense to put margaritas at the heart of this experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The twist?! You won’t be choosing your next drink, you’ll be letting fate decide for you.

“It’s all about stepping out of your comfort zone and trusting us to surprise you. After all, fate has better taste than you.”

Twist of Fate is available nightly at Mother Mercy Cloth Market for a limited time only - you can reserve a table at: https://www.mothermercy.co.uk/.