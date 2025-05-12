Popular food and drink festival set to return to a North East park

A popular food and drink festival is returning for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

The Great North Feast In The Park is set to return to Bents Park, in South Shields from Saturday, May 24, until Monday, May 26.

The free event offers visits the chance to view food and drink from local independent traders, enjoy entertainment in the form of live music, and more.

Mark Deakin, the organiser of the festival, has given an insight into what people can expect from the weekend-long event as it returns for its eighth year.

The Great North Feast in the Park is returning to South Shields for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend. | National World

He said: “It is always a good one, it is really well supported by the people of South Shields and beyond and it has been since we started.

“After Covid, it was difficult to get it back up and running again as a lot of the stall holders and companies had closed but it seems like people are back so the stall area is bigger than it has even been.

“The entire thing is hosted in an indoor marque in the middle of the park and for us, the aim is to just try and improve it year after year.

“We have lots of new vendors coming this year, as well as people who are doing some really good stuff so it is good to see.

“We’ve got a stage this time that will be hosting local bands, there is going to be a DJ, it is free entry and all we ask is that people come along and support the traders by spending a bit of money with them.”

Mark also revealed that the event is always well supported in South Shields, with him highlighting that the seaside town provides the perfect location for a full day out.

He added: “People tell us that they really look forward to it, it is a free event and it is in a great spot.

“You’ve got the park where the festival is based but then you’ve got things like Ocean Beach Pleasure Park, the amusements, South Marine Park, some pubs and restaurants, etc. so it is a great place to come and have a day out.

“South Shields is one of the last few seaside venues where you can spend a full day there both at the festival and in the surrounding area.

“We get a really good turnout and it has always been really well supported.”

The free event will feature street food vendors, independent traders, live music, and more. | National World

The Great North Feast In The Park will run each day from 11am until 6pm.

You can find out more details at: https://www.properfoodanddrinkfestivals.co.uk/events/1.

