Popular Chester-le-Eats food festival returns - here's what you need to know

You can take your taste buds on a journey around the globe as Chester-le-Eats announces its return.

The popular free festival returns to Chester-le-Street’s Riverside stadium on October 5 and 6, featuring a jam-packed line-up of some of the region’s best street food traders and producers, live music and plenty of fun for all the family.

Visitors can tuck into everything from Greek food by Acropolis, Sri Lankan dishes by Kolamba, duck wraps from Hatch76, low and slow-pulled meat from Smokiedokies and fresh buttermilk fried chicken from Twisted Chick.

Seasoned street food favourites, Spud Gun Loaded Fries, are also back with loaded fries and - new for this year – banging burgers.

New to Market Street is Burtree Puddings, Really Indian – which sells curry sauces – and fermented hot sauce specialists, Balefire Sauces.

Now in its third year, this year’s event has been billed as the “best one yet” with an enhanced Family Zone including fairground rides, dancers, stilt walkers, face painting and a visit from Durham Cricket mascots Chester and River.

The Family Zone, which is sponsored by Everyone Active, will also feature sports fun for families and a soft play area by the Northeast Play Bus.

Chester-le-Street café, REfUSE, which promotes sustainable practices and offers its customers a ‘pay as you feel’ policy, will also be at the event with its Smoothie Bikes, where kids can make smoothies for free by pedalling a bike which powers up the blenders.

Ythan Sale, Durham Cricket’s Events Manager, said: “We’ve really ramped things up this year and as well as an epic line-up of street-food traders, food producers and music, we’ve focused on enhancing this event by pulling out all the stops for families.

“Since year one our mission has always been to provide a fun-filled, free-to-attend, two days out for our surrounding community. We work closely with the public and the amazing businesses that attend the event to look at how we grow year on year.”

There will also be an Eats Emporium shopping experience where visitors will be able to buy a whole range of produce from scotch eggs by Cassie’s Kitchen to traditional pastel de nata (Portuguese tarts) by Sunrise Patisserie as well as cakes, bakes and small-batch craft gins, rums, vodka, whisky and beers.

Plus, there will also be crafts and gifts from Colliery Soap Studio and Brewery Jewellery.

Visitors can get ready to rock with live local bands and music acts throughout the weekend – including headliners Tall Shaves and The Belta Reivers at 1pm each day.

“We’ve dialled up the energy with an epic parade of live music this year. We hope everyone comes out for what will be one top-class weekend – so make sure the dates are in your diary,” added Ythan.

Chester-le-Eats will run from 11am to 6pm on both Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6. Entry to the event, which is also dog-friendly, is via Gate 1.

For a full list of food stands and timings of the music acts, visit: https://www.durhamcricket.co.uk/events/chester-le-eats/