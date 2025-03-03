From pink slices to panackelty, the next Sunderland Restaurant Week will have a distinctly Mackem flavour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink slices, panackelty and Double Maxim mussels on the menu | Sunderland Echo

Returning from Saturday, March 15 to Sunday, March 23, the popular event will feature a whole host of restaurants, cafes and bars offering bargain deals, as well as the opportunity to enjoy some real local favourites.

Some of the participating restaurants have taken inspiration from the Mackem Cewkbewk, a selection of recipes with a Wearside twist, brought together by Mackem Dictionary creator, Paul Swinney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Along with offering a range of traditional dishes and a new take on classic favourites, the book also gives a great insight into local cuisine and its origins.

They’ll be offering Mackem-themed dishes on the menu for the event, some of which will continue to be available after Restaurant Week.

Paul Swinney with The Mackem Cewkbook | Submitted

Sunderland College Bistro diners will find sweet treat Pink Slice on the menu, as well as Double Maxim Mussels.

Speaking about the dish, Paul said: “We’ve been a fishing port for a long time, but you don’t see many mussels. But I always remember my surrogate granda, who was Belgian, scrubbing mussels when I came home from school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I saw North at Seaburn had a Double Maxim mussels recipe on their menu for a time. Traditions have to start somewhere, and this is a great Sunderland dish.”

One tried and tested Sunderland special, Panackalty, is being offered at Rumour Has It, while Port of Call will be adding Pink Slice Ice Cream to Vanilla Cheesecake during restaurant week and Sunderland Fish Dahl Curry to their specials post-restaurant week.

“Sunderland has a long history with fishing, being a fishing port long before it built ships. But strangely, beyond fish and chips fish doesn’t really feature in the cuisine, so I wanted to change that,” said Paul.

“I also wanted to reflect the cultural variety of the city and the impact this has had on the food we eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For example, the Moti Raj has been serving up South Asian cuisine in the city centre since the 1970s.

“Yellow split peas are a staple in both North East cooking (pease pudding, ham shank broth) and south Asian cuisines too (dhal), and so bringing them together to form the Sunderland Fish Curry felt like a good thing to do.”

The creation of the Mackem Cewkbewk is the result of “a lot of research” by Paul, talking to relatives and friends and getting advice from a chef friend.

The resulting book is now on sale at £15 – with the proceeds going to Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The book is about celebrating one of the things that makes Wearside unique. But in doing so I wanted to do some good with it too. Raising funds for the ‘Soupie’ just felt like the natural thing to do, not least given how hard the last few years have been for those in an already precarious financial position.”

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID which organises Sunderland Restaurant Week is delighted to be supporting the book.

“Sunderland has a long food history, with a whole host of traditional dishes which have stood the test of time,” she said.

“Thanks to Paul’s book we’re able to acknowledge this, not just for Sunderland Restaurant Week but on an on-going basis, at a time when the city’s food and drink offering has never looked more exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diners during Restaurant Week can take advantage of £10, £15 and £20 deals at numerous eateries across the city. Vouchers for all the offers can be downloaded at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week

Copies of The Mackem Cewkbewk can be bought at www.a-love-supreme.com