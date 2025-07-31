Pie shop set to relocate to Sunderland city centre

A new business which proved popular after bringing a dedicated pie shop back to Roker is set to relocate.

Pied opened its doors earlier this year in a small unit in Fulwell Road where its pies and meal deals proved a welcome addition to the street.

The business closed its doors last week, but owner Chris Paterson has reassured customers that it’s not the end for Pied and he will be announcing a new shop in the city centre soon.

In a statement, the city businessman explained the new site would allow him to broaden the Pied offering.

He said: “A week has passed since we closed he shutters in Roker for Pied.

“We would firstly like to thank everyone who has reached out to us to make sure everything is ok. We are certain speculation will be rife that Pied was to disappear permanently.

“We personally hope that to never be the case. Business is very hard for small entities at the moment and our first 6 months has been littered with many things that simply no business should ever have to go through and without the support of suppliers and, of course, customers we almost certainly would have disappeared.

“So seriously thank you all to those who have supported us and ultimately kept us here. We are very aware and thankful for you.

“We understand that many are disappointed by this, however, as a business it posed too many issues to allow us to operate as we would like and the hot food selling was another issue which was becoming apparent with our ideas.

“We would like to thank the landlord for his understanding with this matter and should anyone have questions to please direct them our way.”

Work is already underway on the new site with a central kitchen which will allow Pied to offer a wider menu, including plate pies, while also making delivery easier.

Chris is also looking for feedback on what people would like to see from the business, from pie-eating competitions to social nights.