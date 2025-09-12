There’s two VIP nights before it opens to the public fully from Sunday, September 14.
Here’s a look around the city’s newest addition after a major £500,000 transformation of the former Halo site in Low Row.
1. Ready to go
Specially-trained Gaucho chefs, like Kalu Uchechukwu and Nico Perez, bring the various different meats and carve it at your table. They keep coming until you turn your coaster from green to red to indicate you're full. | Sunderland Echo
2. New life in Low Row
The unit was most recently operating as Halo, but is probably best known for its time as Bud Bigalows. It’s in Low Row, directly beneath the Sunderland Central TravelLodge, with the nearest parking at Bridges car park. Another new addition to the street is The Vault Yard which opened over the summer. | Sunderland Echo
3. Hungry to get stuck into RIO
The restaurant is already fully booked from Sunday through to Thursday with people keen to check out its offering. It seats 94 diners. | Sunderland Echo
4. Joining the fold
Famed for its unlimited meat offering, RIO steakhouse is one of the North East’s most successful hospitality brands, where it’s regularly top-rated at its branches in Newcastle and Cheshire. Sunderland is the eighth RIO opening and is a £500,000 investment in the city spanning 10,000sqft. The firm also owns the Tomahawk steak brand and The Boat Club in Durham. | Sunderland Echo