Pablo Eggsgobao and more on the menu as Chester-le-Eats returns
Durham Cricket has announced the return of the Chester-le-EATS Food, Drink, and Music Festival for its fourth consecutive year.
It will take place at the newly renamed Banks Homes Riverside stadium in Chester-le-Street on Saturday, September 27 and Sunday, September 28 2025 from 11am to 5pm on both days.
Newcomers to the 2025 event include North East favourite Pablo Eggsgobao, who last year opened their newest branch at Mackie’s Corner in Sunderland, as well as Chicken Ting who describe their offering as “Banging Fried Chicken, sourced from local farms and prepared by hand.”
Andy and Danielle Dobbin, who set up their Mexican street food business, Truly Torta, after visiting Mexico and falling in love with the food, will also be serving up their authentic Mexican tortas at the event.
“We can’t wait,” said Andy, who previously owned a sandwich shop with his wife before launching Truly Torta.
“Everything I saw and learnt in Mexico we have replicated here in the UK. Our best selling torta is the Cochinita Pickle - a Yucatan style bbq pulled pork which is served with grilled cheese, salsa roja, onion and cilantro, pink pickled onions and chipotle bbq sauce.
“We’re really looking forward to Chester-le-EATS and bringing something different to the event.”
Festival favourites Spud Gun Loaded Fries, Redheads Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Voodoo Pizza, Kolamba and The Little Poffertje Pancake Shack will serving up everything from Sri Lankan style cuisine to Dutch pancakes and treats.
Building on the success of previous years, Chester-le-EATS 2025 aims to deliver an even more memorable experience.
The festival will not only showcase a diverse array of street food vendors and regional food producers - including Balefire Sauces, Bake for the Soul, and Blondie Bakery - but a full line-up of local bands and musical acts is still to be announced.
Ythan Sale, Durham Cricket’s Events Manager, said: “The event’s inclusive atmosphere ensures that there is something for everyone to enjoy. As well as serving up an epic line-up of food and music, we’re pulling out all the stops for families.
“Our mission has always been to provide a fun-filled, free-to-attend weekend for all - and we can’t wait to welcome familiar and new faces to this year’s event.”
Chester-le-EATS 2025 is a free-entry event. The festival is also dog-friendly.
Entries are still open for businesses to apply to trade indoors at the event. However, hot food and market street is sold out.
