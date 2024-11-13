Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wearsiders will get to enjoy a pint in one of the city’s most-anticipated new venues this month.

Set to be one of the city centre’s largest venues, with three floors of bars including a rooftop bar, The 3 Stories has been taking shape for the past two years in High Street West.

Transforming the former JJB Sports building, which was once shrouded in ‘70s cladding, has been a real labour of love for contractors Roxborough Plant and Construction, owned by father and daughter John Curran and Sarah Leathem, working in conjunction with BCL Properties.

After a year of structural and building works and another year fitting out the property, including striking murals which honour the site’s past and present, The 3 Stories will officially open to the public on Saturday, November 23, after which it will be open seven days a week.

The venue opens later this month | Sunderland Echo

It will be a bumper weekend at the city’s newest venue, with live music from 1pm, screening of the Sunderland v Millwall match from 3pm, post match entertainment from 5pm, as well as DJ sets and percussion and sax.

Co-owner Sarah Leathem said the team has been delighted with the response from Sunderland so far.

“It’s been unbelievable. People have been amazing and so helpful,” said the businesswoman. “Researching the incredible history of this building and working on it has been such a journey and now we’re coming to the end of it, it’s quite emotional - but also very exciting.”

Murals include a giant Guinness on the Pann Alley side of the building | Sunderland Echo

The team has taken the building back to its Georgian splendour, bringing down lowered ceilings to reveal original beams, exposing the brick walls, replacing windows with period-style windows that fit the history of the site, restoring window headers and salvaging the original floorboards, building new staircases and a lift to create an accessible venue.

Even the flooring on the ground floor has been repurposed from original woodwork, meaning it could date back 300 years.

Meanwhile, artists Fionntan Fitzgerald and Brian Donaghy have painstakingly recreated the look of the original Pann Alley tiles on the new frontage, as well as creating a giant pint of Guinness on the side of the building and many more murals for people to enjoy inside.

The name The 3 Stories also doffs its cap to the building’s history in its former life as The Three Crowns pub, as well as the new three storey offering.

Here’s what to expect on each floor of the new venue:

A mural in the basement depicts a Metro, which runs just beneath | Sunderland Echo

The Storyteller - situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering.

- situated on the ground floor, The Storyteller will be an informal bar open to all, serving bar food and snacks, coffees, pints and more, with a live music offering. Pann Alley - The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area.

- The historic Pann Alley, which got its name from the salt-making industry which existed centuries ago, will make the most of the ornate period glazed tiles which still exist. There will be outdoor pavement seating in this area. Chapters -Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events.

-Upstairs to the first floor, Chapters will be a nightclub area with its own bar. It will also have TV screens for sports and will be part of the match day offering at The 3 Stories. It will also be used for other events. The Library - Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music.

- Cocktail bar on the second floor under the original beams in the loft space. It also has a stage for live music. The Fairground- Rooftop bar accessed via The Library with a fairground theme, decorated with vintage fairground items found at auction. It will have a retractable awning and heaters so will be all weather.