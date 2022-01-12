Not taking part in Dry January? These are some of the best local breweries and distilleries in Sunderland

The mural at Vaux Brewery's Roker Industrial Estate site.

Wearside has a rich brewing history which has been a staple of drinking culture in the North East and, although big names may have come and gone, a new generation of brewers are working together to ensure the city’s brewing history isn’t resigned to the past.

With dry January upon us, there are many people looking to avoid alcohol this month, but for those who aren’t these are some of the best places to support local breweries and distilleries.

Vaux

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A true Sunderland icon, Vaux used to be based on a site overlooking the Wearmouth Bridge and the river it was built over. Although it was tough to find a Wearside pub which didn’t serve its beer throughout the 20th century, the symbol of Sunderland was taken over and discontinued in 2000.

Fast forward 19 years, and Vaux looked returned with their brewery and taproom – which is open each weekend on Roker Industrial Estate – opening in 2020.

The taproom has all the brewery’s offerings while their online shop has cans as part of collaborations with other breweries in addition to their own ‘Swell’ pale ale and a series of merch.

Darwin Brewery

Also to the north of the Wear, Darwin Brewery are situated in Sunderland Enterprise Park and create seven drinks on a consistent basis – a menu they have perfected since their formation in 1997.

In addition to a full online shop, the site offer brewing days which can see visitors create and bottle their own beer using high tech equipment.

Poetic License Distillery

This Roker gin specialist offer high quality drinks to the North East and the wider world each year. Available to buy at the Roker Hotel, the distillery’s online shop includes their ‘core range’ in addition to limited edition seasonal drinks and rare anniversary bottles of beautiful tasting gin.

Maxim Brewery

Another rejuvenation of an old name, Maxim Brewery was started following the closure of the Vaux site by two former employees who looked to keep old favourites alive in Houghton.