Durham County Council has now opened applications for traders to claim a pitch at the 2023 Seaham Food Festival.

Traders from across the region and the rest of the UK are expected to make their way to the coast for the event next year, as well as a roster of celebrity chefs who will demonstrate their skills to crowds.

Brains behind the culinary calendar highlight have announced it will be be staged in the town over the weekend of Saturday, August 5, and Sunday, August 6.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “While the summer may seem far away, December is the perfect time for traders and food vendors to plan their event schedules for the new year.

“Seaham Food Festival not only attracts thousands of visitors over the weekend, but we also get interest from lots of businesses which want to showcase their fantastic produce.

“This time, we want to open our applications early to give traders as much opportunity as possible to get involved.

“We are really excited to start the new year with the return of our food festivals, which are a key part of our annual festival and events programme.

"With the Year of the Coast taking place in 2023, there will be an even bigger spotlight shone on Seaham Food Festival as England’s coast is promoted as a sustainable year-round destination.”

Next year’s celebrity line-up is yet to be unveiled, but the 2022 edition included Ryan Riley, founder of Sunderland’s Life Kitchen, and Masterchef star Pookie Tredell.

Businesses have until Friday, February 17, to submit their application for a spot at the festival.

