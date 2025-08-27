All the North East curry houses in the running for Asian Restaurant Awards

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation, the awards will see representatives from the best Asian restaurants around the country gather for an awards ceremony in Manchester on September 15.

More than 100 restaurants and takeaways have been nominated this year by the awards’ judging panel and by popular vote.

The shortlist includes the very best of Bangladeshi, Chinese, Japanese, Indian, Nepalese, Pan-Asian, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese and Middle-Eastern cuisine.

Chair of the Asian Catering Federation Yawar Khan said: “The Asian Restaurant Awards in Manchester are a key event for our industry. Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants internationally, but they also celebrate the significant contribution our industry makes to the economy and the hardworking people in our food industry.

“The Asian food industry continues to thrive in 2025, despite the many challenges currently faced by the hospitality sector, in particular the new immigration rules in the UK, and the fees charged by online platforms.

“However, our industry remains resilient, passionate and committed to offering the very best Asian cuisine we can, and these awards recognise this.”

Here’s a rundown of the North East restaurants that have made the shortlist:

1 . My Delhi Sunderland and Newcastle Both My Delhi branches, in Borough Road, Sunderland, and Clayton Street, Newcastle are in line for an award. The Sunderland branch will be moving to a new, more prominent, location in Sunniside.

2 . Moti Raj, Sunderland city centre It recently celebrated 50 years in business and Sunderland institution Moti Raj is one of the longest-running restaurants in the awards.

3 . Delhi 6, South Shields It's a South Shields institution and Delhi 6 is the only South Tyneside finalist in the awards.