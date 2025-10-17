Nominate your local heroes for the chance to win Sunderland gift card

There’s a call for people to nominate their local heroes who make a difference in their community.

The Sunderland Gift Card is backing a national competition that aims to give back to the people and organisations who are powering local communities.

The BIG Christmas Giveback asks for nominations for local people, groups and organisations who are having a positive impact in their community.

In Sunderland, the person or organisation with the most nominations in the competition will win a £1000 Sunderland Gift Card, with one person who nominated them winning a £500 gift card.

Led by Sunderland’s BIDs, the Sunderland Gift Card is an initiative to encourage local shopping in the city.

Around 200 businesses – including big brands and independents – are part of the initiative, with the cards popular both as gifts and employee rewards.

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs said: “Since its launch, the Sunderland Gift Card continues to go from strength to strength, giving back to our community by locking spend into the city.

“The BIG Christmas Giveback aligns with the ethos of the gift card, giving back to the people and organisations of Sunderland by shining a light on their hard work and determination to make our city the best it can be.”

The Sunderland Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from fintech Miconex.

Over 20,000 local businesses are part of Miconex’s local gift card programs around the world with over £45m spent locally through the cards.

Colin Munro is the CEO of Miconex and said: “It’s fantastic to launch The BIG Christmas Giveback in Sunderland. The campaign is centred on the people and organisations that make our communities great.

“It could be a business owner that brings a valued service to the community, a person who has raised funds for a local charity or an organisation which is making positive change in their local area.

“If you know an individual or organisation that deserves to be recognised, nominate them. We’ll be sharing nomination stories as they come in, shining a light on the local heroes in our communities.”

Nominate a person or organisation in The BIG Christmas Giveback at: www.lovelocalwin.co.uk