We’ve rounded up nine of the most picture-perfect picnic spots in and around Sunderland.
1. Whitburn Beach
Often quieter than Roker and Seaburn beaches, Whitburn Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic whilst looking out to sea. Handily, Latimer's do crab and lobster picnic boxes from their new takeaway hatch.
Photo: jpi media
2. Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn
Enjoy a game of tennis on the open courts at Cornthwaite Park before a picnic overlooking the park's wild flowers. It also has its own car park with free parking. This picnic was from the excellent Fat Unicorn in Mackie's Corner.
Photo: JPI Media
3. Herrington Country Park
For a lake side picnic you'd be hard pushed to find somewhere prettier than Herrington Country Park - just watch out for the swans nicking your sandwiches. Photo by Seaham Beach Treasures.
Photo: Seaham Beach Treasures
4. Tunstall Hills
Tunstall Hills has one of the best views in the city with panoramic vistas across Sunderland and beyond. It's only a short hike to the top where there's plenty of flat space for a picnic.
Photo: JPI Media