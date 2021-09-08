Picture perfect picnic spots

Nine picture-perfect picnic spots in and around Sunderland

Fancy soaking up the last of the summer sunshine with a picnic?

By Katy Wheeler
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 6:06 pm

We’ve rounded up nine of the most picture-perfect picnic spots in and around Sunderland.

1. Whitburn Beach

Often quieter than Roker and Seaburn beaches, Whitburn Beach is the perfect place to enjoy a picnic whilst looking out to sea. Handily, Latimer's do crab and lobster picnic boxes from their new takeaway hatch.

Photo: jpi media

Photo Sales

2. Cornthwaite Park, Whitburn

Enjoy a game of tennis on the open courts at Cornthwaite Park before a picnic overlooking the park's wild flowers. It also has its own car park with free parking. This picnic was from the excellent Fat Unicorn in Mackie's Corner.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales

3. Herrington Country Park

For a lake side picnic you'd be hard pushed to find somewhere prettier than Herrington Country Park - just watch out for the swans nicking your sandwiches. Photo by Seaham Beach Treasures.

Photo: Seaham Beach Treasures

Photo Sales

4. Tunstall Hills

Tunstall Hills has one of the best views in the city with panoramic vistas across Sunderland and beyond. It's only a short hike to the top where there's plenty of flat space for a picnic.

Photo: JPI Media

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3