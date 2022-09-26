Nine of the best Indian Restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews to mark National Curry Week

News you can trust since 1873
These are some of the top Indian restaurants across Sunderland.

There are some wonderful options across Sunderland when it comes to Indian food, so why not treat yourself to a meal from some of the city’s finest establishments?

By Jason Button
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:41 pm

As one of the nation’s favourite delicacies, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in Sunderland.

Next week marks National Curry Week, so to celebrate we’re taking a look at the best local Indian restaurants according to Google reviews.

1. My Delhi

Sunderland's newest Indian option, My Delhi, can be found on Borough Road and has a 4.9 rating from 123 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

2. Yuvraaj

Yuvraaj on Douro Terrace has a 4.7 rating from 353 Google reviews.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Alishaan By The Sea

Alishaan By The Sea in Seaburn has a 4.7 rating from 192 reviews through the search engine.

Photo: Google

4. Moti Raj

Moti Raj on Church Lane has a 4.6 rating from 423 Google reviews.

Photo: Google

