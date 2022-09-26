Nine of the best Indian Restaurants in Sunderland according to Google reviews to mark National Curry Week
There are some wonderful options across Sunderland when it comes to Indian food, so why not treat yourself to a meal from some of the city’s finest establishments?
As one of the nation’s favourite delicacies, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants in Sunderland.
Next week marks National Curry Week, so to celebrate we’re taking a look at the best local Indian restaurants according to Google reviews.
Page 1 of 3