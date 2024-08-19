Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Diners can enjoy some of Sunderland’s newest eateries for less with the return of Sunderland Restaurant Week.

The twice-yearly initiative, which gives people the chance to tuck into dining deals of £10, £15 or £20, returns from September 14-22, 2024.

Vito’s Osteria at Sheepfolds Stables are among those taking part | Sunderland Echo

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland has welcomed a wave of new venues in recent months and newcomers such as The Botanist in Keel Square and I Scream for Pizza and Vito’s Osteria at Sheepfolds Stables are taking part for the first time while it’s a welcome return for local favourites Asiana, Angelos, Ivy House and Port of Call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other participating restaurants announced so far include These Things Happen, Pho 179, Keel Tavern, Marina Vista, Rumour Has It, Slice and more.

These Things Happen in Roker are taking part | Sunderland Echo

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of organisers Sunderland BID, said the Restaurant Week initiative has been “instrumental in making Sunderland a ‘go to’ destination for food lovers.

“Over the past few years we have developed a really strong reputation not just for the quality of our restaurants, but for their diversity,” she said.

“They offer a vast range of cuisines in every style, from street food to fine dining and with dishes to suit all budgets

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And with Restaurant Week offering even greater discounts, it’s a fantastic opportunity to either revisit or to try somewhere new.”

For the forthcoming restaurant week, the BID has teamed up with Tyne and Wear Metro operator, Nexus, for a food passport prize draw.

I Scream for Pizza at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

These will be available at all participating restaurants, bars and cafés and visitors simply have to collect five stamps and receipts to be in with a chance of winning a £300 Sunderland gift card plus a £50 Tyne and Wear Metro Pop Pay As You Go card.

The gift card can then be redeemed at around 200 venues throughout the city, from bars and restaurants to shops - including those in the Bridges – salons and therapy centres and the Sunderland Empire Theatre, as well as the Omniplex cinema, which recently joined the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take part in Sunderland Restaurant Week, all you have to do is present the voucher for the restaurant you wish to visit.

All the participating restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars offer £10, £15 or £20 deals, with information – and the vouchers - available at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/restaurant-week