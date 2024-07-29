New opening date announced for RIO steakhouse in Sunderland
The arrival of RIO, which offers an eat-all-you-can steak and salad dining experience, has been one of the most-anticipated new venues in the city after it’s built up a firm following at its other sites.
It had previously been announced that it would open in the former Bud Bigalows site in Low Row, which more recently operated as Halo, in May. However, that’s now been put back to October this year.
The new site will see a £450,000 fit-out of the restaurant, which is expected to create more than 45 new jobs for the city.
It’s part of a major hospitality jobs boost on Wearside, with more than 250 roles being created across the sector thanks to new venues opening their doors in the coming months, including Sheepfolds Stables, The 3 Stories, The Muddler, Flower Cafe and more.
The hugely-popular steakhouse, which is operated by North East hospitality chain, Tomahawk, also owns the Tomahawk Steakhouse brand. Rodrigo Grassi-Duarte, co-founder and co-director, said: “We are looking forward to finally opening our Sunderland venue later this year.
“We will be starting the recruitment process over the coming weeks as we look to hire vital team members ahead of the restaurant opening.
“We work hard to train and look after our staff, maintaining the high standards of customer service the RIO brand is renowned for.
“Creating around 45 jobs, we are hopeful it will provide a huge boost to local people and we can’t wait to get started.”
The authentic Brazilian steakhouse uses a traffic light system of red and green coasters where, if your coaster is on green, specially-trained gaucho chefs keep bringing you churrasco meat to carve at your table or, if you’re full, you can turn the coaster to red – a concept which has made it one of the top-rated restaurants at its original site in Jesmond, Newcastle.
Once open, the Sunderland site will be the city centre’s only dedicated steakhouse.
RIO joins the new Saba Maison de Luxe Indian restaurant, which recently opened in Low Row after transforming the old Victors site.
As well as the original Jesmond branch, Rio also has branches in Middlesbrough, Newcastle Quayside, Durham, Edinburgh, York, Warrington and Chester.
